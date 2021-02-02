COMMERCIAL PROPERTY EVENT GOES VIRTUAL FOR FIRST TIME

THE ANNUAL in-depth review of the commercial property market across the East Midlands – published and presented by commercial property expert Innes England – will be going digital this year, for the first time ever in its 14-year history.

The Innes England Market Insite report has been monitoring the regional property market for more than a decade – providing individual focuses on Nottingham, Derby and Leicester and an insight into activity across a range of sectors including office, industrial, retail and investment markets.

The event – which will take place on Thursday 11 February as a webinar including industry insights from the firm’s property experts as well as a live Q&A session – will examine the latest developments, property trends and the opportunities presented during a remarkable 12 months and consider ‘what next’ for the regional property market into 2021.

Matthew Hannah, managing director at Innes England, said: “The last ten months have challenged us all to think differently and to innovate – and we are embracing that as we move to deliver our very first online Market Insite event. Our annual events are attended by some 400 people across the region so we are very much looking forward to delivering it in a digital format this year, with an engaging and interesting webinar – something that we have never done before.

“We were determined to go ahead with the event and continue to deliver and present our annual review, despite the circumstances and challenges of not being able to hold a physical event. We hope that attendees will find Market Insite a useful reference point when considering market opportunities within the East Midlands and we are confident that people will really enjoy the webinar.

“We will still be providing our well-respected market commentary that attendees can expect from Market Insite and people will have the opportunity to ask questions and interact with the key speakers, as they normally would – albeit without the traditional coffee and bacon sandwich.

“As we all know, it has been a very challenging year for everyone, one of the most unpredictable years of many peoples’ lives – and the property sector has been no different. Flexibility has been a key theme as we move into 2021 and ensuring that people are well equipped with the right technology to deliver their best work has never been more important than it is now.”

Key speakers for the Market Insite 2021 webinar from Innes England include director Peter Doleman, who will be discussing industrial and distribution trends, director Craig Straw who will be delivering the report on offices and managing director Matthew Hannah who will be overseeing the investment and retail report.

