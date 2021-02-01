Homeowners and prospective buyers looking to purchase a new property can look to these seven ingredients for a happy home from property experts at FHP Waterside Living. It is often said that home is where the heart is – but how much does the layout, location and ‘liveability’ of our home affect our wellbeing and happiness?

From air quality to interior décor, personal space and natural light – there are certain factors that can enhance our daily lives, bolster our happiness and make a home feel like a haven. As a result of our shifting living habits, what we look for in a property is changing and many people have spent more time at home than ever this year due to the pandemic. A study by RIBA (Royal Institute of British Architects) found that 70% of homeowners who responded to a survey, said that the design of their home affected their mental wellbeing during the recent lockdowns*.

“Our physical and mental wellbeing are heavily tied to the homes we live our lives in – from what we can see when we look out of the window, to having enough space to balance work and relaxation, there are many factors that can affect our happiness levels, while we spend time at home. No two homes are the same, which makes identifying and creating the perfect property a challenge. We have therefore identified and compiled a list of seven ingredients, which we believe are key to creating a home that compliments your living style, habits and routines – to maximise overall wellbeing,” said David Hargreaves, managing director of FHP Living.

Here are the seven ingredients to consider for a happy home:

1. Open plan living

As well as being aesthetically pleasing, open plan living spaces have many benefits in enhancing the way we live at home. A report from RESI titled The Science of a Happy Home, shows that 6.25 million UK households now have open plan living spaces in their properties, confirming that this is a desirable living trend that continues to grow. **

Offering plenty of space, light and a natural ‘flow’ to the home – open plan living, dining and kitchen spaces give us the room we need to cook, entertain, relax and enjoy quality time with the people we share our home with. It also gives us a sense of freedom and space, as we are not confined to one single room and can enjoy multiple activities within a larger area of the home.

2. Views

Views from your property can play a significant role in your overall wellbeing – from spectacular vistas over the water, city scapes or even access to a communal courtyard with plenty of greenery – having access to the outside, with aesthetically pleasing views from the comfort of your home, can lift your mood and improve your happiness.

3. High spec fixtures and fittings

To keep your home running smoothly, it is important to choose quality appliances and electronics to improve your quality of living. Do your research online, ask trusted friends and family and choose a good standard of main appliances and electronics – the better the investment, the longer appliances will last, so it’s worth paying out for peace of mind.

4. Location

Location is one of the most important aspects of any property – homeowners are often looking for a fine balance between access to convenient local amenities, such as restaurants, cafes and shops, easy transport links to work and proximity to nature. Being able to take a relaxing stroll along the riverside, having a trail to jog or cycle along, or simply living close to a public green space can not only increase the value of a property but also boost overall enjoyment of the environment you live in.

5. Indoor air quality

Ventilation and air quality within the home can really contribute to overall health and wellbeing. A house that provides clean, fresh air helps us to keep a clear mind and feel uplifted – increasing our productivity whilst working from home, as well as our ability to relax and sleep soundly. Indoor plants are a great way to boost the air quality of a property – many species of plant are known to remove toxins from the air and of course, will release oxygen back into the room.

6. Natural light

Ample daylight in a property can make a huge difference to the overall look and feel of the space. A home that lets in swathes of natural light thanks to large windows, a balcony or a sky light, is going to be aesthetically pleasing, as well as beneficial to our mindset and mood. Properties that lack natural daylight can be transformed with artificial lighting, with features such as ceiling spotlights or lamps with natural daylight bulbs, which imitate the sun’s rays to give that extra brightness where needed.

7. Personal space

As well as having room to share with loved ones, it is also important to consider making personal space for solitary activities and downtime. This can be as simple as a corner of a house dedicated to reading or your favourite hobby – it is normal to crave some time to yourself, so don’t be afraid to carve out your own space where you can enjoy a quiet moment.