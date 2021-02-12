Construction starts on building new council-owned family homes in Military Road, Colchester

Colchester Borough Council’s ambition to provide more high-quality, council-owned, affordable homes has taken another major step forward as construction starts on the building of new family houses and apartments in Military Road, Colchester.

The council’s project is one of several housing developments that are delivering a promised 350 additional homes across the borough by 2024. Colchester Amphora Homes Ltd (CAHL), the council’s commercial housing company, is project managing the development, working in partnership with Colchester Borough Homes

On 8th February Tiptree-based building contractors, TJ Evers, began work on the development which is located south of Colchester within easy walking distance of the Town Centre. In total, eight new homes are under construction, comprising a mix of six apartments and two houses.

Designed by award-winning architects, Barefoot & Gilles, the properties feature high-quality and attractive finishes including zinc cladding and rusticated brick. In addition, as part of the Council’s response to the climate emergency declaration made in 2019, all the homes are being built to the Government’s Future Homes 2025 principles. Each property uses triple glazing, heat pumps and high-efficiency LED lighting to provide a distinctive example of sustainable and affordable housing design.

Cllr Theresa Higgins, Portfolio Holder for Commercial Services, said: “It’s very encouraging to see construction work begin on the delivery of these high-quality and energy efficient homes. Action to deliver more quality homes in the borough is always welcome as is the boost this gives to local employment to help support the growth of our regional economy.”

Along with providing safe and secure accommodation to local residents, tenants will also have access to the services and support provided by Colchester Borough Homes and its partners within the community.

Cllr Adam Fox, Colchester Borough Council’s Portfolio Holder for Housing, added: “We continue to work closely with Colchester Amphora Homes, to explore and develop more opportunities to expand our stock of affordable homes. Once completed this new development will provide vital new homes to local people and demonstrate our commitment to tackling the housing crisis in Colchester.”

The new properties at Military Road are expected to be available to tenants from early 2022.

Find out more about plans for new council homes, here: https://www.colchester.gov.uk/info/category/?id=/new-council-homes