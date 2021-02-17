State of the art technology used to plan sustainable Meridian Water

|
New technology will be used
to design Enfield Council’s £6bn Meridian Water development to ensure it
delivers the maximum benefits to as many people as possible.
Jacobs is partnering with
Enfield Council to provide program and master plan leadership, technical
design and planning advisory services for the development of a new masterplan
for Meridian Water. The company is using geodesign technology to make the development
sustainable and ensure there is good access to parks, transport links,
schools, healthcare, food and jobs ensuring Meridian Water is a truly
transformational scheme for the people of Enfield.
They showcased their design
software in the ‘Meridian Water – Sustainable and Resilient by Design’
presentation given at the Esri 2021 Geodesign Summit which was hosted online
between 9-11 February. Details
of the presentation can be found in the Jacobs Newsroom at https://www.jacobs.com/newsroom
With cities around the world
are facing unprecedented levels of change. The usual drivers – a warming climate,
rapid population growth, urbanization, and advances in technology have been
exacerbated by coronavirus, exposing social inequality and reinforcing the
message of how connected our communities are.
It means the plans for Meridian Water must have plans in place to ensure it,
and its residents, can meet the challenges of the future, head on.
Enfield Council’s Leader Cllr
Nesil Caliskan, said: “We have always been clear that Meridian Water is more
than just a housing development, it is a pathway to jobs, prosperity and a
better future for thousands of Enfield residents. But the scheme needs to be
resilient and enable the people who live there to rise to future challenges
by being resilient and sustainable for many years to come.
“Using this approach will
enable us to find innovative solutions to the challenges we face in planning
this scheme and ensure we have a wealth of data available before we make
critical decisions. It will directly benefit the people of Enfield because we
will deliver a world class development for them which will be genuinely
transformational for our borough.”
The Meridian Water
redevelopment project is a major £6 billion, 20-year regeneration program led
by Enfield Council, bringing 10,000 homes and 6,000 jobs to the borough. Alongside
beautiful homes and world-class public spaces and community facilities, the
200-acre development will have its own brand-new railway station – which is
already completed, linking commuters to the region.
As well as working on the
masterplan, Jacobs is also providing client technical advisory service across
several disciplines during the design and delivery of over £150 million of
strategic infrastructure works to help unlock the Meridian Water site.