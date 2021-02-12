First Fully Mobile Business App for Trade Professionals

An innovative mobile app called Timter, which is the first tool specifically developed to enable self-employed tradespeople to run their business entirely via their smartphones, has just been launched. It can free up a typical trade professional to spend four more hours a week earning – potentially adding £6,000 or more to their annual income.

Timter is designed to enable British trade professionals – from electricians to plumbers, carpenters, roofers, small builders and more – to earn more without working harder, win more work through an enhanced professional image and gain better control over their projects.

It is the only business tool available for tradespeople that runs entirely on a smartphone. It handles most major aspects of business management including job quoting, project planning, time tracking, product ordering, stock management and invoicing.

Timter can help trade professionals boost their earnings and cut costs by reducing inefficiencies and errors. For most, full use of the app can free up at least four hours a week to spend on fee-earning projects. For a tradesperson with an hourly charge rate of £35 who works 45 weeks a year, this could add £6,300 to their annual income – an approximately 20% increase in average pay (as Office for National Statistics figures report average tradesperson salaries around £30,000).

In addition, the app can help trade professionals save hundreds of pounds in product ordering mistakes, and it records billable extras as they arise on jobs to ensure they’re not accidentally omitted on invoices.

Timter is the brainchild of Tony Short, an electrician of 30 years’ experience based near Portsmouth. Tony formed Tradecraft Tools Ltd in 2017 with two colleagues – specialists in technology and design – to develop a tool to transform the business performance of British trade professionals.

After three-and-a-half years’ research, development and testing, the app is now ready to download via the Google and Apple app stores.

Tony Short explains: “I knew from my own experience that there had to be a more effective way to run a trade business. It’s tough to juggle everything you need to do and there were so many inefficiencies in the way I used to work. Ordering and managing products is time consuming, it’s hard to keep track of your stock and your projects, and paperwork is the bane of most tradespeople’s lives – eating into their evenings and weekends.

“We’ve developed Timter to address all of that – streamlining business processes and freeing people up to boost their earnings by doing more of what they’re best at. Timter is the only tool that’s specifically geared to self-employed tradespeople, and the only one that enables you to run your whole business from the phone in your pocket – with no need to boot up a computer after work.

“We’re thrilled to be launching Timter after three years of intense development as the most user-friendly, versatile, mobile tradesperson’s business tool on the market.”