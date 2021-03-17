£170m infrastructure works at Meridian Water forge forward

Work to deliver the £170m of infrastructure which will make the £6bn Meridian Water project a reality took a huge step forward on Tuesday 16 March with the appointment of the first contractors.

Enfield Council was awarded the money by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government last year (2020) from its Housing Infrastructure Fund.

It will be used to build the roads, bridges, cycle lanes and parkland, as well as the water, gas and communications networks required to deliver the flagship 10,000 home, 6,000 job Meridian Water scheme.

Today, Tuesday 16 March, Enfield Council can announce that it has entered into a Framework Agreement with Vinci Taylor Woodrow, BamNuttall and VolkerFitzpatrick to support the delivery of £90million of the works following a competitive procurement process.

Furthermore, the Council has today appointed Vinci Taylor Woodrow, as the first ranked framework contractor, to provide pre-construction services. Construction works are due to start on site later this year.

The scheme is expected to generate 150 jobs that last for a year or more, with at least 30 of those roles going to local people, and supporting 10 skilled apprenticeships.

In addition, there will be an anticipated boost to Enfield’s construction sector, with at least £4 million of contracts with Enfield construction companies, supporting further local jobs.

The Leader of Enfield Council, Cllr Nesil Caliskan, said: “This is a major step forward for Meridian Water, the delivery of infrastructure on the site will pave the way for the 10,000 homes and 6,000 jobs we will be creating in this development.

“Successfully delivering the infrastructure on the site will be a major step forward in what will be a transformational plan for the area, providing homes, jobas and parkland for the lasting benefit of our borough’s residents.

“We are proceeding with pace on this ambitious programme which transform the face of Enfield and play a major role in tackling the housing crisis locally and providing a new, state of the art development which will provide the good quality jobs and homes our residents need.”

Enfield Council has made major strides forward in the delivery of Meridian Water, a brand new £46million station was funded by the local authority to improve transport links to the site and the first homes – on the first phase of the development – which will provide circa 950 homes – are due to achieve first completions in 2022.

In terms of job creation, the Council has struck a deal with Troubadour Theatres that will provide jobs and increase skills to build film and television studios at its £6bn Meridian Water development.

The complex will be known as Troubadour Meridian Water Studios and will assist with the economic regeneration of the Edmonton and Enfield.

Work on converting the former VOSA building on the Meridian Water development, to create workspace for Building BloQs to provide to thousands of freelance designers, makers and small businesses, started in December last year.

The new workshop will provide 30,000sq feet of workspace and support up to 1,000 makers and creators across a range of departments – engineering, wood, metal, digital and additive technology, paint finishing, and a fashion studio for many years to come.

For more information contact Andrew Golder, Press and New Media Manager, Enfield Council. Tel: 020 8379 5147. Email: Andrew.golder@enfield.gov.uk