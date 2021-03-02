LSBU Estates Team Wins CIBSE Award

London South Bank University’s (LSBU) Estates and Academic Environment Management team has won (25 February) a prestigious CIBSE Building Performance award for efficient facilities management.

The team won their award for improving overall energy efficiency and sustainability across the University’s estate. They employed energy efficient technologies to reduce overall electric, gas and water consumption.

“LSBU’s Estates team is very proud to have won this CIBSE award for efficient facilities management across the University’s campus. It’s recognition of the commitment we’ve given to upgrading our campus facilities and improving the performance of buildings, while reducing our impact on the environment. LSBU’s commitment to renewable energy sources has resulted in a carbon emissions reduction of 85% since 2010,” said Chris Barnes, Maintenance & Energy Manager for Estates & Academic Environment at LSBU.

The CIBSE Building Performance Awards 2021, now in their 14th year, recognise the people, products and projects that demonstrate engineering excellence in the built environment. Fifty-five international projects were shortlisted for 14 awards, demonstrating global achievements in exceptional building performance within engineering.