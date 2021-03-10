Rippon Homes Builds up Female Employees

Mansfield based housebuilder, Rippon Homes, is supporting Junior Quantity Surveyor, Sarah Morris, build a fulfilling career in what is often perceived as a male dominated industry. 26-year-old Sarah, who lives in Edwinstowe with her partner Arron, joined the company almost two years ago and in that time has completed a Higher National Certificate (HNC) in Construction and the Built Environment and started a bachelor’s degree in Quantity Surveying and Commercial Management at Nottingham Trent University.

She entered the housing industry after taking an admin job at Wynbrook to escape the unsociable hours of the hospitality industry and it was there she found an interest in surveying.

“I met an amazing woman at Wynbrook who became a kind of mentor to me, she supported my ambitions so I was able to step into her role as a material buyer once she moved on which is where I discovered surveying. Her confidence was inspiring and she taught me the importance of speaking up for myself, which is especially important in rooms where women aren’t as present. She made me a strong believer in girl-power, which is something I’ve seen through my education too. As there have only been a few girls on my courses, we band together and are stronger for it.”

The theme for International Women’s Day 2021 is “Choose to Challenge”, and Sarah is clear that it’s not just down to the women to rise to it.

“Men play just as much part in supporting women in the industry, and the team at Rippon has been incredible at that. My senior surveyor, Andrew Linley, has been fantastic at offering assistance and advice at every opportunity, and of course I’m so grateful for the company’s support in beginning my bachelor’s degree.

“I’ve been so lucky in the mentorship I’ve received so far in my career, helping me build the pillars to achieve my ambition of becoming a commercial manager one day. I’ve loved the chance to share the wisdom I’ve learned by mentoring younger members of the team, helping them with college assignments so they too can build the career they dream of.

“To any women considering a career in the housebuilding industry, I’d say don’t be afraid of it. It can be seen from the outside as an intimidating man’s world, but there are fantastic people everywhere so reach out to them and don’t let anyone push you out.”

