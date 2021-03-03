Futurebuild launches The Lost Sessions

Because we don’t want the pandemic to result in lost time in the fight against climate change, Futurebuild is launching The Lost Sessions. The series of webinars will take place from March 2 to March 4, the original planned dates for the physical Futurebuild 2021 show and will identify the actions needed to achieve net zero.

In partnership with the Edge, The Lost Sessions: Positioning ourselves for COP26 and beyond – a plan for the built and natural environment will take place from 12:00pm to 1:15pm each day. Each webinar in the series will explore the key issues the industry must address to trigger systemic change and create a plan for the future of the natural and built environment.

“We’ve held Futurebuild’s renowned conference every March for the past 15 years — we couldn’t leave it a whole year without delivering the high-level content you’d usually find centre stage,” explained Martin Hurn, event director of Futurebuild. “Although the next physical event will not take place until 2022, we cannot wait until then to take action. The Government has declared its aim to build back better and to reduce our emissions by 68 per cent by 2030. To do so, we must act now. The Lost Sessions are a new platform for built environment experts to share their advice with the industry and create an action plan to prepare the UK for COP26 and beyond.”

Each webinar in the series will focus on one of the most important issues facing the industry. The first webinar, Learning for the future – biodiversity and net zero as standard — will explore the future of built environment education so that future students will have the knowledge and skills to adapt the built and natural environment for the future. The second webinar — Putting nature at the heart of decision making — will explore the role of the construction industry in protecting the natural environment and identify actions needed for systemic change. The third and final webinar — Construction led action for net zero — will explore how the industry can respond to the climate challenge and put plans for net zero into action.

To find out more about the speakers and topics in The Lost Sessions series and to register for each event for free, visit www.futurebuild.co.uk.