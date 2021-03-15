Band of Builders and DEWALT Tools Support Tradespeople

National construction charity Band of Builders has teamed up with professional tools brand DEWALT in a partnership that will provide help and support to tradespeople impacted by illness, injury or financial crisis across the UK.

Band of Builders (BoB) is a registered charity that aids members of the construction industry when times get tough through hands-on support, as well as providing help and advice through its extensive online community. The organisation was founded by tradesman Addam Smith in 2016 to assist his friend and fellow builder, Keith Ellick, after he was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Addam recruited volunteers from around the country to ensure that the home renovations Keith had originally commenced were completed for his family. Since then, the charity has undertaken numerous projects throughout England, Scotland and Wales to support trade professionals facing adversity or hardship.

“We’re excited to welcome DEWALT as a partner this year. Having the backing of a global brand in this way will undoubtedly strengthen our profile and drive awareness on a larger scale than ever before. Our aim is to reach as many construction workers across the country as possible and having DEWALT championing our cause will enable us to communicate our message to a significantly larger audience. Most importantly, it will also allow us to help a greater number of beneficiaries over the coming months and years,” said Gavin Crane, chair of the Board of Trustees at Band of Builders.

“The pandemic has hampered many of our fundraising activities and projects over the last twelve months, with countless events postponed or cancelled. With DEWALT’s support, we will be able to resume work almost immediately, and our goal is to complete many more projects throughout 2021.”

As part of the collaboration, DEWALT will supply tools and equipment for volunteers to use during construction or renovation projects, and the company will also engage in a programme of activities throughout the year to raise vital funds and drive awareness of the charity’s essential work.

“We are passionate about supporting the professional trade community and are eager to start work with Band of Builders – a hugely inspiring charity that is run by tradespeople, for tradespeople. This partnership is an important opportunity for DEWALT to give back to individuals within the industry who have backed our brand for many years. Our teams are extremely keen to participate on a personal level, to boost awareness and fundraising efforts, and provide a helping hand to professionals through the toughest of times,” Chris Wayne, group marketing manager at DEWALT, added.