Response to budget from Managing Director of Saint-Gobain Off-Site Solutions

Ross Baxter, Managing Director of Saint-Gobain Off-Site Solutions, which comprises Pasquill, Roofspace Solutions, International Timber, Intrastack and Scotframe, said:

“The housebuilding and construction industry are an essential part of the UK economy and its resilience has been severely put to the test over the past 12 months. I welcome the Chancellor’s positive announcements, which seek to provide reassurance to manufacturers, suppliers and house builders as well as homebuyers.

“The two-year tax deductible on investments will allow us to drive forward with our plans for continuous improvement, growing both our services and product portfolio. Meanwhile, mortgage guarantees and the extension of the stamp duty holiday until 1 June will keep the market moving and provide continuity of work for everyone in the sector, so we can deliver on the ambition to build back better.”