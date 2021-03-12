MC Construction wins place on new Daresbury Laboratory framework

MC Construction has won a place on a new three-year framework for improvement works at the internationally-renowned Daresbury Laboratory in Cheshire.

Salford-based MC Construction has been appointed by the Science & Technology Facilities Council (STFC).

Part of the Science & Technology Facilities Council, STFC’s Daresbury Laboratory has more than 300 staff and is located at Sci-Tech Daresbury, which spans nearly 200,000 sq metres.

MC Construction achieved the highest overall score in the tendering process for refurbishment, replacement and maintenance projects worth up to £500,000 in value.

Its first-place ranking means it will be awarded all works up to £15,000 in value under the terms of the framework.

The estimated total spend under the agreement will be up to £2m a year. Projects will range from minor construction works to extensions and lab and office fit-outs.

Russ Forshaw, group operations director at MC Construction, said: “STFC’s Daresbury Laboratory is internationally recognised for its world-leading scientific research.

“We are thrilled by our appointment to improve and maintain this inspiring campus via the new framework, and coming first in the tender process highlights that our experience, processes and personnel are of the highest standard to deliver a wide range of projects.

“The framework will enable us to showcase the flexibility we offer via our core construction business and facilities services division. In addition, our specialist local supply chain, who will be helping to deliver small and large projects, will have an important role to play in the delivery of future schemes.

“We look forward to starting projects in the near future and to building a strong relationship with the client.”

MC Construction undertakes building projects throughout the north west with a focus on the commercial, education, heritage, hospitality, industrial, local authority, social housing and healthcare sectors.

Its other framework partnerships include Manchester Airport, Royal Mail Group, Transport for Greater Manchester, the University of Manchester, Salford City Council, Cheshire East Council, STAR Procurement, the Crown Commercial Service, North West Construction Hub and the Rise Construction Framework.

The family-owned business is based on Oldfield Road, Salford, and employs 60 people. It is celebrating its golden jubilee in 2021.

Phill (correct) Smith, mechanical project manager at STFC’s Daresbury Laboratory, said: “With plans to update and refurbish lab and office space across Daresbury Laboratory, we have a very busy schedule planned for the next few years.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with MC Construction at this exciting time.”