Commitment to sustainable development drives leasing at SEGRO Logistics Park East Midlands Gateway

SEGRO is taking sustainability to a new level after securing a major pre-let at SEGRO Logistics Park East Midlands Gateway with a leading online retailer, which will include double-deck parking for 200 electric vans.



The customer has agreed a 15-year lease for a 150,000 sq ft unit on a 21-acre site. The BREEAM ‘Excellent’ (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) building will be used as a distribution hub. The double-level vehicle parking areas will have the ability to provide electrical charging to all 200 van parking spaces on site. Other sustainable features include roof-mounted photovoltaic panels and LED lighting.

SEGRO has been able to provide an accelerated construction programme to enable the customer to expand its operations as quickly as possible. The accelerated programme will enable SEGRO to deliver the space to the customer in just over five months, rather than the nine months a standard build programme would take for a building of this size. Furthermore, the customer will have access to be able to begin its internal fit out after just 14 weeks.



The pre-let illustrates the developer’s ‘Responsible SEGRO’ commitment – a framework launched in February, which is anchored on three priority areas; championing low-carbon growth, investing in local communities and nurturing talent.



Andrew Pilsworth, Managing Director, National Logistics, SEGRO, said:



“This pre-let is a brilliant example of how we are supporting our customers’ growth plans and showcases how we are helping them meet their sustainability goals.



“The deal highlights the region’s increasing demand for modern, sustainable warehouse and industrial space, and how developments like SEGRO Logistics Park East Midlands Gateway can provide the scale, location and connectivity to meet them.”



Already home to a diverse range of customers including Games Workshop and DHL, the logistics hub is centrally located within the UK industrial and logistics market, offering immediate access to the UK’s motorway network as well as dedicated on-site rail and air freight terminal – the UK’s largest freight airport operating 24 hours a day – with direct link to Felixstowe and Southampton. The proximity to the major cities of Leicester, Derby and Nottingham and other local towns ensure a strong labour pool.



Practical completion of the new unit is anticipated in August 2021.

For more information please contact:

Lara Al-Sabti, External Communications Executive, SEGRO

lara.alsabti@segro.com