Dario Scimeca joins Yourkeys from London Square

Yourkeys has appointed Dario Scimeca as Head of Housebuilder Product as it continues to expand its reach in the residential new build sector.

Yourkeys has developed an online platform for progressing new homes sales which involves all stakeholders, brings transparency to the process, and accelerates the time to exchange on sales.

Dario joins from London Square, where he was Sales Manager. He started his career with Barratt, working in sales administration, before moving to a sales progression role incorporating the David Wilson Homes brand. He went on to be a sales advisor with Bellway in the West Midlands before relocating to London and progressing his career with London Square.

Dario’s role at Yourkeys will involve sharing insight from the perspective of the housebuilder to create new products within the platform. He collaborated with the Yourkeys team in the early development of the software during his time at London Square. He continues to work closely with the London Square team as one of Yourkeys’ longest-standing clients.

Dario said: “I’ve been using the Yourkeys platform for a year now. This newly-created role provides an opportunity to get involved at an early stage with a company which is transforming the way new homes are sold. This is an exciting new sector, and a new challenge at a time when the prominence of technology in the industry is growing.

“I will be focusing on ensuring Yourkeys offers the best possible user experience as it expands into new areas and offers more features for housebuilders and sales agents.”

Yourkeys has recruited from the housebuilding sector since its inception. Co-founder and CEO Riccardo Iannucci-Dawson is a former new homes sales director. He left that role to set up the company in a bid to refine and replace outdated processes in the industry.

Riccardo said: “Dario has a strong background in the new homes industry and he knows the Yourkeys product inside-out. He will help to drive further innovation as we seek to simplify more of the processes involved in property transactions.

“Yourkeys has become established as the go-to sales progression platform for new homes. Following a successful first year, the software will continue to evolve and provide new solutions to challenges faced by housebuilders.”

For more information see Yourkeys.com.