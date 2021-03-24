Derwent fm join Prosper’s Facilities Management DPS

Derwent Facilities Management Ltd have been awarded a place on Prosper’s Dynamic Purchasing System (DPS) for Compliance and Facilities Management Services worth an estimated £250m.

This DPS offers a range of compliance, hard and soft FM services as well as a full facilities management provision for public sector organisations across the North East of England, Cumbria and North Yorkshire.

The DPS caters for specific areas with eight lots including heating services, legionella and water treatment management, extraction/ventilation services, security systems and full FM provision.

Neal Grant, Head of Business Development at Derwent fm said “Derwent fm are delighted to be awarded a place on Prosper’s Compliance & FM DPS, we look forward to working with the team at Prosper and expanding our public sector client portfolio in this important geographical region”.

Tim Jennett, Head of Procurement – Design at Prosper, said: “It’s great to have Derwent fm on our DPS for Compliance & Facilities Management Services. We think the company will be a good fit on the solution and look forward to working with them.”

All Prosper DPSs are compliant solutions and the organisation go through a robust selection process when awarding.