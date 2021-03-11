Homes on a grand scale set to radiate from HS2 station

New sites for 25,000 homes around west London’s Old Oak Common HS2 station are being proposed following the collapse of negotiations over the Cargiant site.

The Mayor’s Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation, OPDC, has submitted a revised draft local plan after a planning inspector told them in 2019 their housing estimates were too large.

London’s mayor Sadiq Khan said: “I look forward to seeing this plan adopted and a healthy and inclusive new district emerge in this important part of west London.”

He said the corporation’s plan complemented the recently published London plan. The OPDC has moved its focus to around the station, where a lot of the land is public sector owned, to accelerate creating a new urban centre.

The corporation points out the site is unique for being the only spot in London where HS2, the Elizabeth Line and Great Western Rail services meet.

String of lively neighbourhoods in the pipeline

OPDC chief executive David Lunts said: “Our aim though, is not just new homes and jobs; we are creating a desirable, exceptionally well connected and bustling series of districts for London where live, work, play is more than just a slogan.”

He said the corporation would be consulting the local community while preparing a bid for government infrastructure funding. Mr Lunts said he expected the new local plan to be adopted by the end of the year pointing out that 6,000 homes were already being constructed.

Hank Zarihs Associates said development finance lenders were looking to back projects in spots with excellent transport links such as those at Old Oak.

Existing businesses in Old Oak North will be protected by designating key sites for long-term employment. It is expected to deliver a quarter of a million square metres of additional industrial space over the next 20 years, encouraging new businesses and helping existing ones to grow.

OPDC has been working with local landowners to prepare the plans and will continue to work closely with Ealing, Hammersmith & Fulham and Brent councils, High Speed Two, the Department for Transport, Network Rail and the local community.