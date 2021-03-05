Industrial Partnership Leads to World’s First Zero-Emissions Wine Harvest

Completing the world’s first zero-emissions harvest of a Barolo cru, and celebrating 2025 by opening the first 100% sustainable bottle of the highly prized King of Wines: these are the aims of the partnership between FPT Industrial and Fontanafredda presented at a digital press conference today.

The global challenge of energy transition demands not only widely shared solutions on a large scale, but also targeted actions in specialist sectors, which must be able both to deliver concrete results and to attract the interest of a broader public, through the high intrinsic value of the projects themselves. Both can be achieved by projects involving partners with a long-standing commitment to environmental accountability.

Implementing these guidelines, a core part of its brand identity from the outset, FPT Industrial, the global powertrain brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), and the world’s largest producer of low environmental impact engines, has joined forces with Fontanafredda, the historic winery founded by Vittorio Emanuele I, the first King of Italy, in 1858.

The heart of the partnership is the supply of two New Holland TK Methane Power crawler vineyard tractors with biomethane-fueled FPT Industrial F28 Natural Gas engines, which will work in the Vigna La Rosa cru that produces the grapes for the legendary Barolo of the same name, a wine which has been included in the Wine Spectator Top 100 of the world’s best wines.

Recently awarded the title of “Engine of the year 2020” for its modular, multi-propulsion approach, the FPT Industrial F28 engine is designed to be compact, productive and environment-friendly. In fact, it ticks all the boxes in terms of power, performance and low environmental impact for specialized applications such as orchard and vineyard tractors where compactness and small overall dimensions are an essential requirement. The F28 is able to operate on diesel or natural gas and is hybrid-ready.

The biomethane model designed for Fontanafredda was developed on the basis of a New Holland Agriculture crawler vineyard tractor. It can provide a power output of 75 hp with peak torque of 330 Nm and therefore ensures, in complete safety, performance which is absolutely identical to that of its diesel equivalent, even when working on the steepest slopes and on the slippery terrain typical of the finest vineyards in Italy’s Langhe wine-growing region. This is all with a zero-carbon footprint, as the biomethane that powers the engine is not a fossil fuel, but is produced by the anaerobic digestion of agricultural waste.

Fontanafredda has a long-standing commitment to environmental sustainability, both on the land, by implementing organic growing methods, and in the cellar, through the use of autochthonous yeasts. In 2020 these decades of evolution culminated in a fresh perspective: the Green Renaissance. The new Renaissance will create a great global community, united around respect for the land, which will also be expressed through respect for people.

These values have led to the “greening” of all daily procedures, from the reuse of water to the choice of healthy, natural, environment-friendly packaging, and the use of clean energy for the Village inside Fontanafredda the farmstead. Thanks to FPT Industrial, from the 2021 vintage onwards, mobility in the vineyard has also become sustainable. The arrival of biomethane-fueled tractors will enable Fontanafredda to cut vineyard emissions to zero and make growing operations ever more sustainable.