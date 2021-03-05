STEPNELL COMPLETES £12M LUXURY CARE AND RETIREMENT VILLAGE

CONSTRUCTION firm Stepnell has delivered a new exclusive £12 million care facility in the West Midlands.

The state-of-the-art scheme – located in Eastcote, Solihull – was completed in just over 18-months on behalf of luxury care home provider Cinnamon Care Collection, which has been recognised as a top 20 recommended care home group for the past three years.

The luxury care and retirement living development, named Eastcote Park, is now ready to open its doors to residents next month, providing residential and respite care, as well as a dedicated community for those living with dementia.

The two-storey build features a 50-bedroom care home and two additional apartment blocks that house 34 two-bedroom retirement apartments, with personal and private lift access for first-floor residents.

The former garden centre and once brownfield site has been transformed with beautiful landscaped gardens, as well as outstanding facilities – such as a restaurant, bar, fitness suite, cinema room, hair and beauty salon and multiple lounges.

Adrian Barnes, regional director at Stepnell, said: “We are really proud to have delivered this fantastic, advanced care facility for one of our repeat clients and one of the most highly regarded care home providers in the country.

“As a former brownfield site, the land provided several practical challenges for us – such as surface water issues – as it is surrounded by countryside. We also had the added pressure of lockdown for a large chunk of the build, requiring us to adhere to government guidelines to ensure that we could stay on site to deliver the project on time and on budget.

“Stepnell is continuing to increase its portfolio of high-end luxury care homes in the UK, and our care specialists pride themselves in understanding the importance of a beautifully designed living space and the impact it can have on the people living there. We are really pleased to be able to continue our successful relationship with Cinnamon on another care home in Stourbridge, due to commence on site shortly.”

Albert Josephs, head of development at Cinnamon Care Collection, said: “We are excited to be opening the doors to our new, luxury retirement village for the West Midlands. Construction firm, Stepnell has done an outstanding job in completing Eastcote Park over the last 18-months – so much so that we are planning to appoint them for future Cinnamon sites. Every detail within the care home and the retirement village has been carefully planned to the highest standards, using the finest quality furnishings and fittings throughout.”

The new ultra-modern care facility, designed by architects Harris Irwin, has been carefully designed with dedicated areas including sensory, reminiscence and visual stimulation to help support those living with dementia.

Ian Holme, director at Harris Irwin, said: “We are delighted to have been involved in this project at Eastcote Park and seeing it through from inception to completion. Working closely with both Cinnamon and Stepnell, this outstanding development is the result of a fantastic team effort by all concerned, delivering the highest quality of accommodation and care environment for its residents.

“We have no doubt that Eastcote Park will prove to be a highly successful development and we very much look forward to working with both Cinnamon and Stepnell on many more such projects in the future.”

