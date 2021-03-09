One Property Remains at Luxury Development in Beeston

Construction works are progressing well and only one property remains for sale at a new residential development located in the Bramcote Village conservation area near Beeston. The scheme, known as Cow Lane, by North Sands Developments, is situated in a quiet, leafy cul de sac accessed via a private driveway, and comprises one four-bedroom and three five-bedroom detached executive-style homes ranging from £775,000 to £1 million.

Due for completion from July, buyers are able to reserve now and input finishes, ready to move in once completed, and the homes have garnered significant interest already with three of the four available homes – The Pine, The Chestnut and The Beech currently under offer.

One five-bed property called The Oak remains for sale – which has just been launched to market, and interested buyers are encouraged to get in touch with selling agent FHP Living as soon as possible, for further information regarding this property and to register interest.

Each home offers large open-plan living, kitchen and dining areas, bespoke design elements and superior quality fixtures and fittings including Porcelanosa tiling, Duravit sanitary ware, AEG appliances, underfloor heating and fibre optic broadband.

Every property boasts a sizeable family kitchen complete with high-end appliances including a wine fridge, an American-style fridge freezer and a Quooker boiling water tap, alongside large bi-folding doors leading out onto a landscaped patio and garden with mature, established trees. Properties also feature a garage, utility room, large bathroom, en-suites and a master bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe.

Interested parties have the chance to work with the North Sands Developments interior design team to choose décor and finishes themselves – which include flooring and lighting options.

Situated in the heart of Bramcote’s conservation area, Cow Lane lies close to the greenery of Beeston Fields and Bramcote Hills Park, which is just a short distance away. It offers convenient links to the A52 and the M1, as well as proximity to major employers in the area such as Queen’s Medical Centre, Boots HQ and the University of Nottingham.

James Hartley, director at North Sands Developments, said: “The distinctive homes at Cow Lane are truly a cut above and we have taken incredible care and consideration to ensure these properties offer luxury, modern living and exquisite attention to detail and quality.

“With ample space, landscaped gardens and bespoke kitchen, bathroom and living area designs, we have provided idyllic properties in a tranquil and secluded cul de sac location.

“This small, intimate development sits well within its environment, surrounded by mature trees and plenty of greenery as you approach it along the private driveway. The site benefits from proximity to Beeston and Bramcote, local amenities and parks, and Nottingham city centre is just a short trip away via car or public transport.

“Construction is progressing well and we have been delighted with the level of interest shown so far, as three of the properties are currently under offer after a very short period on the market.

“Prospective buyers interested in the remaining property will be given the opportunity to choose the design elements and finishes of the home following reservation. The earlier they purchase the home, the more elements of the build they can have input into. It’s really exciting to see this development near its completion, and we look forward to welcoming residents into their new homes by the summer.”