Phase 2 of £175m Thames Riverside Development Launches

The second phase of development at Cable Wharf, a 598-home riverside development on the banks of the Thames at Northfleet, has been launched with 180 apartments and houses available.

National housebuilder, Keepmoat Homes, is regenerating the area of Northfleet and is delivering mix tenure new homes, comprising of houses and apartments, available for sale on the open market, via shared ownership as well as affordable rent.

As part of Ebbsfleet Garden City, the £175 million development will transform the former cabling factories site into a thriving, tree-lined riverside community which, as well as homes, will include commercial spaces, new transport links and a primary school.

Situated a short distance from the high-speed train connections at Ebbsfleet International railway station, commuters can be in St Pancras within 17 minutes or Paris in under 4 hours.

Following the completion of phase one which consisted of 139 new homes, of which 120 homes will be available for Affordable Housing and Shared Ownership, the development has now entered its second phase of construction and will see 68 one- and two- bed apartments and 112 two-, three-, and four- bedroom houses being built, as well as a brand-new sales office.

As part of the Ebbsfleet Garden City project, which aims to transform the area and deliver 15,000 new homes, Cable Wharf is set within a unique backdrop of ancient chalk cliffs overlooking the River Thames.

Mick O’Farrell, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat Homes, said: “We’re excited to be starting the second phase of construction at Cable Wharf. This significant regeneration project will not only deliver almost 600 much-needed new homes to the area, but every aspect of Cable Wharf including the communal areas, riverside promenade and new transport links, has been designed to fulfil the needs of this brand-new community.

“Such has been the interest in the development that, following the launch of our marketing suite and show home last year, we have welcomed our first homeowners to Cable Wharf and are excited unveil the second phase comprising 180 new homes.’’

The four-phase development is expected to take six years to complete. For more information, visit cablewharf.com.