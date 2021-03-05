Award-Winning true Student Launching in Swansea

The multi award-winning student accommodation brand true student will open its doors to guests in Swansea this September, offering an unrivalled, all-inclusive living experience that’s set to shake up the way students have been living in the city.

The landmark £90 million development will boast 706 luxurious bedrooms across four unique blocks securely interlinked with fantastic outdoor & courtyard spaces, totaling a prime 2.85-acre site. The sheer size and scale of true Swansea ensures no comparison when it comes to students finding a home and lifestyle to create lifelong memories, relationships and opportunities.

“We’re delighted, proud & excited to be bringing our multi award-winning offering to Swansea. This development is our most ambitious yet and we are raising the bar even higher, setting new standards & expectations for student living. true Swansea will exemplify the trueLife™ experience through innovative design & services, delivering market leading student accommodation whilst also providing a compelling programme of opportunities focused on wellbeing, community and personal development to leave our guests, teams and partners feeling energized, connected and inspired,” commented Ben Morley, Managing Director of true student.

Situated on Morfa Road overlooking the River Tawe in the heart of the Hafod Copperworks area, true Swansea is conveniently located North East of the city centre, providing easy access to both of Swansea’s universities, transport, leisure and retail facilities with a new dedicated bus stop constructed at the entrance. Swansea Bay, the Maritime Quarter and marina are only a short walk away – making it the ultimate base for all with regular connections across the city and stunning Gower coastline.

Swansea University’s waterfront campuses make it one of the country’s most desirable locations for students from around the world, yet the supply of high-quality purpose-built student accommodation in the city to date remains relatively low with little choice to meet the surging demand of record growing student numbers.

So much more than just renting a bedroom, guests of true Swansea will benefit from incredible all-inclusive, on site amenities with the amazing festival zone, legendary slide, cwtchy picture house, multiple themed sky lounges, dedicated library & quiet study areas, pantry and café, come dine with me kitchens, welcome hub, managed laundry, secure parking and cycle storage as well as a game changing 24/7 wellbeing centre – packed full with state of the art equipment and latest trend purposed fitness zones and studios for 1:1, small and large group classes supported by personal training partners.

true Swansea offers students an all-inclusive living experience that puts opportunity at its heart, also offering free cleaning, unlimited printing, all-inclusive bills, insurance, lightning-fast Wi-Fi, plus an amazing trueLife™ events calendar packed full of opportunities to learn and have fun all within the price of rent.

Owned by The Bricks Group, who currently operate across student, co-living and hotel sectors, the experience-led true student brand already manages more than 4,500 beds across the UK.