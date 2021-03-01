Saint-Gobain supports homeowners with Green Homes Grant Guide

Saint-Gobain UK and Ireland launch Green Homes Grant Guide to help homeowners navigate the government scheme.

Homeowners in England can apply for vouchers worth up to £10,000 to make their homes more energy efficient through the Government’s Green Homes Grant scheme.

The grants will cover green home improvements including insulation of walls, floors, roofs and the installation of double or triple glazing when replacing single glazing and low-carbon heating.

The Saint-Gobain Homeowners Guide to the Green Homes Grant has everything a homeowner needs when it comes to understanding the process: from eligible home improvements to sourcing the best solutions to create a more comfortable and energy efficient home.

The Guide is also an essential tool for builders and developers to help advise their clients on materials as they explore the possibilities of the Green Homes Grant.

Mike Chaldecott, CEO Saint-Gobain UK & Ireland, said: “Saint-Gobain is committed to making the world a better home and we have a wealth of expertise to help homeowners make the most of the Green Homes Grant Scheme. We supply a range of insulation solutions; wall, floor and roof insulation from Isover and Celotex, internal wall linings from British Gypsum, and external wall insulation from Weber, as well as double and triple glazing from Saint-Gobain Glass. Our builder’s merchants; Jewson, Graham the Plumbers’ Merchant, Gibbs and Dandy and Minster, supply all of the primary measures included in the scheme as well as low carbon heating, draught proofing solutions, and heating controls. Our brands are on hand to help homeowners and landlords in England choose the materials for their home improvements and to meet the energy efficiency requirements of the scheme.”

To download the Guide visit www.saint-gobain.co.uk/green-homes-grant-guide.

Find out more about Saint-Gobain’s Green Homes Grant solutions here https://www.saint-gobain.co.uk/green-homes-grant-solutions.