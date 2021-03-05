G F Tomlinson Starts Work on Wakefield Hub Warehouse

Regional contractor G F Tomlinson has commenced works on a new 65,000 sq. ft. warehouse at Wakefield Hub for Newmarket Lane Ltd, a joint venture between developers HBD and Yorkcourt. Expected for completion by the end of summer 2021, the £6.4m scheme is being constructed at the Wakefield Hub industrial and logistics development for end user H B Clark, which is part of the Kitwave Wholesale Group.

Delivered to a fast-track programme, G F Tomlinson is undertaking the design and construction of the 65,000 sq. ft. purpose-built warehouse, which also includes ancillary office space, to accommodate Kitwave’s expansion plans within the region.

“We’re delighted to be delivering this high-quality warehouse unit for Newmarket Lane Ltd. We have previously worked with HBD on the construction of three units at the flagship Markham Vale development, so it’s a pleasure to be working with them once again and with developer Yorkcourt for the first time,” said Andrew Sewards, managing director at G F Tomlinson.

“We have extensive experience in the warehouse and logistics sector and are pleased to be expanding this into more geographical regions. We’re currently in the early stages of works which are progressing very well, and we look forward to handing over the project once complete in the summer.”

The unit is being constructed to a BREEAM Very Good standard and the site will also feature an 80-space car park and 24-space lorry park. The infrastructure works will include an extension to the existing highway with new street lighting and pavements, along with a new service yard.

Located on Newmarket Lane, Wakefield, the new warehouse unit will employ up to 130 full and part time staff and boasts excellent transport links being in close proximity to the M1, A1 and M62. This is the second scheme to be built at the 200-acre Wakefield Hub development.

“We’re pleased to be able to welcome Kitwave to Wakefield Hub and look forward to seeing their bespoke premises take shape,” added Simon Ross, development surveyor at HBD. “The interest in Wakefield Hub is a real vote of confidence in the city as a place to invest. One of the largest regeneration projects of its kind in the North of England, the scheme will bring a significant number of jobs to the area and inject millions in inward investment.”

G F Tomlinson has worked on a number of high-profile industrial units over the last few years, and most recently it handed over five new industrial units at Ashroyd Business Park, Barnsley, for developer Network Space.