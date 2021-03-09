LEFTFIELD PROPERTIES LAUNCHES 120,000 SQ FT WEST YORKSHIRE INDUSTRIAL SCHEME

Leftfield Properties has launched Leftfield Park, a two-unit industrial scheme totalling 120,000 sq ft off J32 of the M62 in West Yorkshire and has appointed the industrial agency teams at CBRE and Carter Towler to market the available units.

Leftfield acquired the two newly developed units from Gregory Properties at the end of 2020, after having purchased an existing 21,400 sq ft unit at the same location in June last year which has now let to GEOAmey. Fronting the A639, just 1 mile from Junction 32 of the M62, Leftfield Park comprises two new Grade A industrial distribution units of 35,000 sq ft and 85,000 sq ft which have been built to the highest specification. The units are available for immediate occupation. Occupiers in the surrounding area include Travis Perkins, GEOAmey, Wickes and Halfords, with the Racecourse Retail Park in close proximity.

Mike Baugh, Senior Director of Industrial Agency at CBRE, commented: “There continues to be a significant amount of demand for units of this size along the M62 corridor, and Leftfield Park is hitting the market at the right time to satisfy occupier demand, at a time where there is limited supply of good quality space. CBRE’s latest research shows that take-up of UK logistics space in 2020 exceeded that of any other year, totalling 42.97 million square foot. The active Yorkshire market has shown a promising start to 2021, with over 3.5 million square foot currently under offer and we anticipate the continued demand for well-located and specified units to result in significant interest at Leftfield Park which is designed to suit a variety of industrial and logistics occupiers.”

Nico Fourie, CEO of Leftfield Advisors, added: “Leftfield continues to add strategic distribution assets, in key locations across the UK, to its portfolio. These include distribution centres, urban logistics warehouses and out-of-town last mile retail centres. Leftfield properties serve occupiers with a consumer focused, online-to-offline (O2O) delivery strategy. Leftfield Park is a valuable addition, both in terms of location and specification, for the underserved M62 corridor.”