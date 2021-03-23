Double hire for Midlands fit-out and manufacturing firm

Staffordshire-based handrail and balustrade specialists, SMART Balustrades, has expanded its team as it works towards its ambitious 35% year-on-year growth target for 2021 – following a record year in 2020.

Set up by brothers David and Jonathan Hough in 2017, SMART Balustrades has experienced a sustained demand for its specialist services – both in the commercial and residential sectors, and the firm’s investment in its team is testament to its commitment to its growth strategy

Sukhi Bassi joins SMART Balustrades as a CAD technician and will be responsible for delivering creative and compliant solutions to difficult design challenges, innovative product development and order processing.

With an undergraduate degree in Building Survey and a master’s degree in Building Information Modelling for Integrated Construction, Wolverhampton-based Sukhi is well equipped for the role following six years in the balustrades industry.

Paul Heston joins the manufacturing arm of the business as production operative and will be working at the firm’s inhouse production facility in Burntwood.

With over 20 years of experience in manufacturing, Paul will be producing a range of SMART Balustrade products including bespoke glass and stainless-steel balustrades, Juliet and platform balconies, and handrails.

On her new role, Sukhi said: “Joining SMART Balustrades at such a pivotal time for the business is very exciting for me. The company is impressive and I like that it has big ambitions for the future.

“As its new CAD technician, I’m looking forward to working with the team to streamline our business processes and maintain the high level of customer satisfaction that SMART Balustrades is known for.”

Paul said: “As a growing company with excellent standards, SMART Balustrades is a leader within the balustrade industry, and being part of such a high-quality manufacturing team is amazing. I can’t wait to take on this new challenge and part of the journey.”

Specialists in handrail and balustrade systems, SMART Balustrades manufactures and installs a range of products for sectors such as education, retail, leisure, and housing.

David Hough, managing director of SMART Balustrades, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Sukhi and Paul to SMART Balustrades as our team continues to grow.

“With Sukhi in the design team and Paul in the manufacturing team, we can better serve our growing volume of customers and work towards our growth targets. Welcome to the team both.”

SMART Balustrades is part of the Unitech Group, and it designs and manufactures its products at Unitech Group’s 75,000 sq. ft. production facility in Burntwood, Staffordshire.