Fleetsolve Signs Partnership Deal with MAN Rollo BV

Leading renewable bioenergy specialists Fleetsolve has signed a partnership with Dutch engine company MAN Rollo BV to supply the growing UK combined heat and power market as part of their ambitious growth plans. Under the new partnership Fleetsolve becomes the UK distributor for MAN Rollo’s engines, parts and services for the combined heat and power (CHP) sector from its Wirral headquarters and its five regional service centres. This partnership also creates 20 new jobs in the North West.

MAN Rollo BV is a global player and has been supplying diesel and gas engines to the industrial and maritime sectors across 9 countries for over 100 years. The engines are used in power and heat supply, agricultural machines, cranes and trains, work vessels, coastal and inland vessels.

“This partnership is a significant milestone in the Fleetsolve journey. We’re proud to partner with such a prestigious global company as MAN Rollo and relish the opportunity to work together to support the existing and new customer markets that are out there. We both have ambitious plans for growth and continue to buck the trend of the pandemic by expanding and recruiting more people to support this opportunity,” said Keith O’Connor, CEO of Fleetsolve.

“It not only future proofs the supply of MAN parts and service for the UK market following Brexit, but it also supports our plans to supply all industry sectors with all fuel types and all sizes of power generation, ranging from 5KW to 2.5MW.This partnership is a significant first in providing a seamless customer journey helping UK businesses transition from gas and diesel engines that need to be maintained in a sustainable way, to a carbon-zero future in line with legislation,” he added.

Although Fleetsolve is best known for its ‘green’ biofuel CHP systems, the UK CHP market is dominated by a range of complementary technologies including natural gas, methane and diesel which need to be supported and maintained efficiently for the next 10 years as the market moves to renewable fuels of the future.

Rather than customers abandoning their legacy heat and power equipment, Fleetsolve understands that in the short term these engines will need to be expertly maintained and serviced. The partnership with MAN Rollo is a logical step next step for Fleetsolve and sees their ambitious growth plans develop opportunities to support a full range of CHP systems powered by gas, methane, biopropane (bio-LPG), biofuels and diesel.

For CHP units nearing the end of their engine life, Fleetsolve’s hydrogen-ready engine swap service will see these units operating into a low carbon future to meet the 2050 Carbon Commitment.

“We believe that Fleetsolve is in the position to fulfil customer demand for premium industrial solutions. Their knowledge, experience and customer relations make them a powerful partner. We welcome them to our team,” Michel van Gulik, General Manager MAN Rollo concluded.