GMI commences work on new Manchester City Centre student studio accommodation scheme.

The development situated less than 200 yards away from the Manchester Metropolitan University campus, will consist of the construction of 62 studio apartments.

GMI Construction has commenced works on a new nine-storey Student Accommodation development, for client Alumno Group, at a site near the Manchester Metropolitan University campus in Manchester City Centre.

The project valued at £5.5 Million will consist of the construction of 62 self-contained studio apartments that will feature their own kitchenette and bathroom. Each floor will typically feature eight studio apartments together with a communal area for residents.

On the ground floor of the development which has been designed by Ben Kelly, the iconic designer of the world-famous Hacienda Nightclub in Manchester facilities will include a reception/concierge and ‘The Wash Bar’, together with a plant room and associated facilities needed to support the buildings operation. There will also be storage allocated for bikes.

Construction commenced on site at the beginning of March with the first resident expected to move in by the summer of 2022.

Speaking about the project David Campbell, Managing Director of Alumno Group said: “We are absolutely delighted to be on site with the team at GMI. The site is within the Manchester Metropolitan University campus boundary and just a five-minute walk from the University of Manchester. It will be an excellent bespoke and modern student community hub.

We have high hopes that this will set a new benchmark in this location and enhance the choice available to students, who continue to make Manchester a major destination for both study and the excellent student experience.”

Also commenting about the project GMI Divisional Managing Director Marc Banks said: “This project will regenerate a once uninhabited space into a vibrant and contemporary residential hub for students to thrive in and enhance their University Experience and so we are delighted to be working with our valued client Alumno Group and Consultants on this impressive new residential development.

With the interior of the development featuring designs by iconic Manchester designer Ben Kelly, the development is set to become a dynamic and creative environment for students to enhance their University Experience.

