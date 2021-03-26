GRAHAM starts work on Nottingham PRS project

Nottingham: Blocwork LLP, a 50:50 joint venture between Network Rail and Bloc Group to develop rail side sites nationally, has appointed GRAHAM as construction partner to build a PRS ‘build to rent’ development on Queens Road, Nottingham.

The development is being funded by the FTSE250 property business, Grainger Plc, the UK’s largest listed provider of private rental homes, and is its first PRS ‘build to rent’ development in Nottingham.

Designed by Franklin Ellis Architects, the development has already secured planning consent for 348 homes and is located in a desirable location on the Queens Road, which is near the town centre and adjacent to Nottingham railway station.

Providing 197,250 sq ft over 10 floors, the development will comprise a mix of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, with amenity and commercial space at ground floor level. It will be built in just over a 2-year construction programme.

Ronan Hughes, Regional Director from GRAHAM, said: “There’s a strong market for high-quality PRS development in Nottingham and this project represents a positive step forward in the area’s future development. Grainger is universally recognised as one of the leading providers of build to rent accommodation, so we are looking forward to working with them and the wider project team to bring this development forward.”

Helen Gordon, Chief Executive of Grainger, said: “We are pleased to progress with our Nottingham development, which upon completion will provide 348 new high quality rental homes, all professionally managed by an inhouse Grainger service team. Nottingham has a vibrant community with a strong and growing demand for renting and our Queens Road development will offer renters in the city a great home, great value, flexible and long-term agreements, and a range of resident amenities, including co-working space and superfast highspeed broadband included within the rent.

Grainger’s homes appeal to a diverse range of renters; from young professionals through to families and downsizers. We look forward to sharing updates as the development progresses”

Richard Thomas, Director, Bloc Ltd and Blocwork LLP said: “We are delighted to be working with GRAHAM and Grainger on this project. Having been a former student at Nottingham University many years ago, I have really enjoyed putting the scheme together with our team that once completed will add to the vibrancy of this part of Nottingham and complete the redevelopment of the station which has become a great regional transport hub.”

Stuart Kirkwood, Group Property Director, Network Rail Property said: “The Nottingham development is a fantastic example of Network Rail working closely with the private sector to deliver vital new homes on land no longer required by the operational railway. The investment by Grainger points to the growing appetite in the sector for viable build to rent schemes, and we are pleased this investment has now moved on the construction phase. Network Rail has a track record of successful partnership projects across the country, which not only deliver housing, jobs and economic growth, but also generate vital funds to be reinvested back into the railway, improving services for our passengers.”

GRAHAM started on site last month and construction is expected to complete April 2023.