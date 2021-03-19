Henry Brothers reaches key point in Derbyshire school scheme

Contractor Henry Brothers has reached a key point in the construction of the new £13.2m Alfreton Park Community Special School with the completion of the steel frame.

It marks an important stage in the development of the new Derbyshire school, which will provide a modern, larger purpose-built facility for pupils with special needs.

This is the second project that Henry Brothers has delivered for Alfreton Park Community Special School and the latest in a number of schemes that the company has worked on for Derbyshire County Council.

Henry Brothers Midlands managing director Ian Taylor said: “We are excited to see the steel frame up on this development. It’s an impressive structure and we look forward to continuing building work on site to create a first-class new facility for Alfreton Park Community Special School.”

The new single-storey building is being constructed on a site adjacent to Alfreton Park, known as Highfield Plantation. It will replace out-dated and unsuitable teaching facilities at the school’s existing site. These will be demolished once the new site is up and running.

The new school will expand the teaching and other facilities available at Alfreton Park Community Special School. Featuring 12 classrooms, six group rooms, including specialist therapy rooms and soft play areas, and a combined hall and dining area, it will have space for 100 students. The building is expected to be completed by late 2021, with the school opening early in 2022.

The Henry Brothers team building the new facility includes Maber architects and structural engineer HWA. Faithful + Gould is carrying out project management and quantity surveying roles for the client.

Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for Young People Councillor Alex Dale said: “I’m always excited to see progress like this and seeing plans and investment turn into recognizable buildings that will have such a positive impact in the future.”

Nottingham-based Henry Brothers Midlands is part of The Henry Group, which comprises a number of manufacturing and construction sector companies, ranging from external construction through to interiors fit-out. In partnership with clients, it has a proven track record in education, defence, accommodation, commercial, industrial, transport and healthcare sectors.

For more information, visit www.henrybrothers.co.uk