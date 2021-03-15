HMS Developing £23 million Housing Scheme in Huyton

North West construction company, HMS, is developing a £23 million housing scheme in Huyton, for growth and regeneration group Torus.

Due to start on site in March, the development of two, three and four bedroom homes will dramatically improve the appearance of the part-brownfield site at the front of Knowsley Lane and Astley Road and provide local people with an affordable way to step onto the property ladder through the popular Rent to Buy scheme.

The 131-unit project will be HMS’ largest to date and builds on the organisation’s successful completion of award-winning projects such as the restoration of the Grade ll listed Tobacco Factory, Ogden’s, in Everton and Notre Dame – its landmark scheme in Walton, Liverpool. Demonstrating HMS’ ability to build widely recognised developments and upscale quickly, this scheme is expanding its construction portfolio, seeing the company take on larger scale projects.

Due to complete in 2023, this development contributes to HMS’ growth plans and goal of building 200 units per annum by 2020/21. Upscaling not only its construction activity, but investment in local communities, as all commercial profits generated from this development will be reinvested in meaningful social projects.

Discussing the project, HMS’ Construction Director, John Barrow, said: “In recent years, we have actively been focusing on growing our construction activities and have already completed a number of high-profile projects across the North West.

“Growing both the size and scale of our construction activities has prepared us to undertake this latest build and along with the increase in activity, comes an uplift in our financial and social investment in Huyton’s local community.

“As an organisation, we reinvest 100% of our commercial profits into social projects and with the ongoing impacts of Coronavirus seeing a decline in employment opportunities across the region, we will actively create training opportunities on site to support the regeneration and growth of the local economy.”

Continuing, Director of Development & Sales at Torus Developments, Steve Alcock, said: “As a Group, Torus is committed to investing into the growth of communities across the North West and working with contractor partners that share that those values.

“This is one of ten projects currently onsite with HMS and the largest to date. We’re delighted to be working with HMS on the development, assisting with their expansion as a new home builder of scale. This latest scheme will build on the Group’s investment in Knowsley, following the completion of our Extra Care scheme, The Maples, and will further bolster access to affordable housing in the area.