Housebuilder to Deliver New Homes in Lancashire

The top ten UK housebuilder, Keepmoat Homes, is redeveloping two sites located in Leyland and Accrington, bringing much needed new homes to Lancashire, with a combined gross development value of £106.6m. The two schemes are a 520-plot development, Farington Mews, in Leyland with a total gross development value (GDV) of £100m and a 48-plot development, Acorn View, in Accrington, with a total GDV of £6.6m.

The two schemes, in partnership with Homes England, have secured planning approval from local authorities and will offer two-, three-, and four- bedroom detached and semi-detached homes, along with various purchasing options from open market sale to shared ownership and affordable housing.

Homebuyers at the developments will also be able to benefit from the new Government-backed mortgage guarantee scheme, allowing first-time and current homeowners to obtain a 95% mortgage from lenders. This means they will only require a 5% deposit to purchase a new home.

“We are very excited to have started work on both sites in Leyland and Accrington. As a company, we’re driven to creating better places for people to live, not only by building new quality homes, but by transforming the communities which we serve. We work to deliver real value through training and employment opportunities via the use of sub-contractors, work placements and apprenticeships, or supporting local schools, colleges and universities with educational talks and site visits,” said Gareth Roberts, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat Homes.

“Our sites aren’t your typical new homes developments but have been designed with the latest technologies for added convenience to homeowners. Acorn View will include car charging points for those with electric vehicles at each of the homes and plans have also been put in place to ensure that public open space remains at the heart of both developments.

“We can see from our existing developments, across Lancashire in particular, that demand for new homes is increasing, and the team have been working hard to ensure we continue to deliver these much-needed new homes. The two sites form part of our ambitious growth strategy in the region, bringing the number of developments in Lancashire to four, and we have already identified more development opportunities in the area,” he concluded.

The housebuilder announced that construction at Farington Mews is expected to take ten years, and two years at Acorn View, with the first homes going on sale in Spring/Summer 2021 and show homes being available to view late Summer.