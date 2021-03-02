Lee Marley Brickwork Ltd Opens Scottish Scaffolding Division

Lee Marley Brickwork Ltd (LMB) has appointed Billy Dolan as Operations Manager of their new Scottish scaffolding division in Glasgow, the next step in the company’s national expansion plan. Billy brings over 30 years of experience in the construction industry in a management position, he has worked for a spectrum of multi-national, national and local businesses over his career.

Billy comments: “I am delighted to join the Lee Marley team in Scotland and to work alongside Michael Carr. We are extremely excited that we can now offer our clients a full package service of scaffolding and brickwork, as well as being flexible to offer them as standalone services.”

Michael Carr, Commercial Manager – Scotland comments: “Billy is a great addition to our team in Scotland. In the five years that we have been operational in Scotland it has been an ambition of mine to offer a masonry and scaffold solution that mirrors our set-up south of the border. Billy’s wealth of experience in this sector allows us to offer our customers the same high standard from a scaffold perspective that we have become known for through our masonry side of the Scottish business.”

Billy is excited to be part of the company’s continued expansion plans and with the investment that LMB have put into the Scottish market, he has high hopes for the future. As of next month, LMB will be working on several projects in Scotland that cover new build housing and social housing. The team are delighted to announce they will be working on a scaffold and brick package for Morrisons on their Winchburgh schools project.

In Scotland, Lee Marley Brickwork Ltd are working on many brickwork projects including:

Edinburgh: Longstone, Edinburgh St James – Edinburgh, Springside, Dundee Street, Longniddry and Ropeworks 7

Glasgow: New City Road, Clydebank Health Centre, Ropeworks 7 and Daragvel Primary

LMB Joint Managing Director Dan Clarkson comments: “Having worked closely with Bill over a number of years it is great to have him join our team in Glasgow. His technical and safety knowledge is second to none and his appointment allows us to replicate the combined brickwork and scaffolding offering that has proved so successful in London and the South East. It will also allow us to offer scaffold only services to a wider range of clients on new-build, refurb and maintenance projects across the Central Belt”

Lee Marley Brickwork (LMB) is one of the UK’s leading integrated brickwork, scaffolding and stone sub-contractors. For more information, please visit: www.leemarley.com.