Construction Firm Owner Launches Coaching Company

An award-winning entrepreneur who built a booming construction firm in under a decade has launched a new coaching business to help other companies in the industry to grow. Parm Bhangal, Managing Director of Bhangals Construction Consultants, started the business in 2010 at the age of 22 and now has offices in Northampton and London which employ around 20 people.

The firm now works with around 3,000 clients, has been involved with £250m worth of construction projects and has completed £900m worth of estimates. In 2019, Bhangals Construction Consultants’ annual turnover hit £1m for the first time. Award-winning entrepreneur Parm has also launched other subsequent businesses in the property and construction industry – estimating firm My Build Estimate, a property management company called Azadi Properties and, just last year, at the height of the pandemic, launched Amico Design Limited, an architectural design and planning consultancy.

Now Parm is now offering business coaching to construction industry professionals through his new company, Parm Bhangal.

He said: “For years now I have been helping contacts in the industry through offering advice, help and support where I can. During the pandemic, I wanted to do more so started recording a series of You Tube videos offering insights and opinions on how the industry was being impacted and offering practical support. These were well-received and I had lots of positive feedback.

“Having received business coaching myself in the past, I saw how I could use my experience, knowledge and passion for helping people in the construction industry and turn it into a business.”

Parm is specifically looking to help owners of construction businesses, contractors and property developers to grow. They will learn how to break through limiting beliefs that hold them back and identify opportunities to grow their business through one-to-one business coaching sessions, monthly masterminds, workshops, courses, WhatsApp and Facebook support groups.

“It’s not enough for construction firm bosses to simply know how to run their company,” adds Parm. “They also need to know how to get more work and take advantage of the contracts and opportunities that are out there.

“Anyone who is involved in the industry knows that profits are their livelihood. They can’t afford to be losing money due to an ineffective business model. This is where I can support them by helping them set clear goals and develop efficient strategies to achieve them.”