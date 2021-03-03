BLUEPRINT INTERIORS COMPLETE OFFICE FIT FOR GLEEDS BRISTOL

Leicester based workplace consultants and commercial office fit-out specialists Blueprint Interiors has completed the refurbishment of new offices in Bristol for international property and construction consultancy Gleeds.

Gleeds has 73 offices in 20 countries worldwide, with 20 offices across the UK, including one in Nottingham. In October 2020, the firm agreed a 10 year lease of 7,026 sq ft of office space on the second floor in the Aurora building within the Finzels Reach development in Bristol and appointed Blueprint Interiors to help them create a flexible, inspiring work environment.

Blueprint Interiors carried out several workplace design workshops with users and stakeholders before presenting the final designs for approval. The company then completed the fit-out to create stylish open plan workspaces to encourage agile working. This includes welcoming reception areas, practical meeting spaces, collaborative innovative break out and kitchen dining areas that reflect the Gleeds brand identity and values.

Commenting on the project, Rob Day, Chairman & Founder of Blueprint Interiors said, “Our design ethos is to create workplaces that inspire people to be happier, motivated and more productive. We thoroughly enjoyed working with the in-house team at Gleeds and helping them to deliver the base footprint for how all Gleeds offices in the UK will be designed in future.”

Rob Day

Gleeds Office Fit-Out

Despite the fact Covid-19 has meant many employees working from home, Gleeds remains committed to providing staff with physical workspaces that encourage collaboration and a sense of belonging.

Commenting, Rhys Davies, Gleeds Director heading up the new Bristol office, added “This move represents our first step in a shift in approach as we think about changing the ways in which we all work. We want our staff to have access to working spaces that are Covid compliant in the short-term and encourage collaboration and flexible working practices long-term. It’s also important to us that we occupy spaces which reflect our global commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and put us at ‘the heart of the action’ in terms of proximity to our natural client base. We’ve enjoyed working with the entire team at Blueprint Interiors, who were sensitive to our requirements and carefully interpreted our brief to develop an innovative and welcoming space.”

Arranged over seven floors and set around a spectacular full height atrium, the building provides a new benchmark for sustainable development in Bristol achieving BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ and LEED ‘Gold Standard’.. Shortlisted at the BREEAM Awards earlier this year, the building boasts Platinum Wired accreditation for connectivity and digital infrastructure. The design in the new Bristol offices incorporates high-end audio-visual equipment, new IT and telephony systems, and dedicated break-out working and client zones.