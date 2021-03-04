Homeowners wishing to spruce up their properties this spring can look to these top tips from home improvement experts to give homes a refresh in time for the new season. From improving natural light levels and energy efficiency, to transforming a room with a bold statement wall, the specialists at Stormclad have compiled a list of their top five tips for homeowners to consider when looking to improve and spruce up their homes this spring.

As many of us are spending more time indoors, working from home, educating our children and looking after loved ones – it’s important to consider how a property complements or inhibits new living habits and routines, and ways in which you can upgrade your property to suit lifestyle changes.

John Evans, managing director of Stormclad, said: “As spring is just around the corner, it’s a great time to give your home a mini makeover, refreshing it with upgrades that are not only going to improve your living space, but also add value to your property.

“We’ve compiled this list of ideas to consider for improving your home ready for the new season, many of which are simple and easy to do and will provide you with lasting results. The comfort, space and quality of our homes have become even more important since lockdown, so whether you’re looking for a productive home working space or somewhere to relax away from the rest of the house, these tips can help you enjoy your home as the days grow longer and summer approaches.

“With everyone spending more and more time in the comfort of their own homes during lockdown, now is the ideal time to make new and valuable home improvements.”

Here is the list of five top tips to spruce up your home for spring:

1. Home office space

If you are working from home, it is worthwhile creating an environment that will inspire productivity. Whether you have dedicated an entire room as an office or have a nook to yourself in one of the main living areas of the house, it is important to make it uniquely yours so that you’re always in the right frame of mind for a day’s work.

Consider adopting a minimalist style for your home office space, as clutter can often become distracting and leave you wishing you were somewhere else. Desk plants and flowers will offer a burst of greenery, livening up the space as well as improving the air quality around you. Adding some of your favourite artwork to the walls will inject some personality and colour into the space, brightening it up and making it your own.

2. Conservatory refurbishment

Conservatories offer valuable extra space to homes that, if properly maintained, can be used all year round. If your conservatory is suffering from lack of upkeep, is struggling with temperature control or has a damp or leaking rook, it may be in need of refurbishment. Refurbishment is a great way to utilise some of the old components or rebuild a new structure on your old conservatory’s base to provide a refreshed space.

Consider transforming an under-utilised conservatory into an entirely new room – such as a home office or somewhere to enjoy a hobby you have chosen to start in the new year.

3. New doors

Investing in new external or internal doors can completely transform the look and feel of a home – providing a modern and contemporary upgrade that is both practical and aesthetically pleasing. New patio, bi-fold or sliding doors that lead out to a garden or courtyard will help to bring the outdoors in, connecting you with nature, and allowing natural light to flood into your home.

A new front door will make a huge difference to the exterior of your property, making a modern statement and improving your home’s security, insulation and energy efficiency, that could save money on energy bills over time.

4. New windows

Although often overlooked as one of the obvious home improvements – installing new windows in your home can make an instant impact on a number of fronts. From increasing the amount of natural light that comes into your home, to drastically improving insulation, outside noise levels and home security – new windows are a fantastic investment that will last for years to come, adding quality and value.

5. Add a splash of colour

For a quick and easy home improvement that really makes a splash, consider painting a statement wall in the living room or bedroom.

Simply choose one wall to paint with a bold colour – such as a deep blue or warm mustard yellow – the braver you are with your colour choice, the bigger the impact! You can be extra creative with it too, by selecting an alcove or fireplace wall, so that the colour really stands out and becomes the main feature of the room.