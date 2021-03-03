Ariel Presents Its Superior Dry Verge System

Merchants can edge ahead of the competition with the Coroverge Universal Dry Verge system, the proven dry fix roofing solution from Ariel Plastics that is fast, easy-to-fit and fully compatible with an expansive range of roof tiles. Developed and designed for ease of installation, the Coroverge Universal Dry Verge system provides a neat mortarless finish at roof verges on new build and retrofit projects.

The system is a 100% mortar-free, dry fix solution, offering a hard-wearing, durable and attractive finish to the roofline without the inconvenience of using mortar bedding. Manufactured from lightweight, modern plastic materials that are easy-to-install and weather- resistant, the Coroverge Universal Dry Verge system protects the roof verge from wind uplift, pest infestation and weather degradation in accordance with BS 5534. Available in Brown, Anthracite Grey and Terracotta, this all-weather system includes Starter Piece, Verge Section, Batten Clip, and Angled, and Half-Round Ridge Caps options to suit the ridge style.

Fully adjustable for installation with tiles of between 260mm-350mm gauges, the Coroverge Universal Dry Verge system is quick and easy to install, and offers a wealth of features so that installers can fit with confidence, giving a more superior dry verge solution for both new build and renovation projects.

The temporary ‘True-Line’ guide in the Starter Piece ensures it is correctly lined up with the tiles, guaranteeing a perfect and secure alignment on the roof, whilst a handy cut out area provides the flexibility to work around existing gutters.

Attention to detail and consideration of the installers needs have played a crucial part in developing this product. The Verge Sections are not handed to fit both the left hand and right hand sides of the roof verge for ease of installation. The ‘True-Connect’ locators fit the ‘True Mount’ allowing adjustable positioning of the Verge Sections to suit various tile gauges. An in-built ‘drip strip’ allows rainwater to run off the Verge, avoiding wall staining and potential damp. There are flex points on the Ridge Caps which allow for differing roof angles and a choice of angled and half round options to suit the ridge style.

“With the construction industry reaping the benefits of dry fix products, the Coroverge Universal Dry Verge System is fast and simple to install, and fully compatible with a wide range of tiles. It’s set to become the go-to, hassle-free dry verge system for merchant customers, offering a clean, attractive and maintenance-free finish,” said Paul Goddard, Sales Director of Ariel Plastics.

Offering the widest choice of roofing sheet, rooflights and roofing accessories available in the UK, industry leader Ariel Plastics is renowned for providing specialist roofing and glazing solutions for any application. The Coroverge Universal Dry Verge system complements Ariel’s extensive Corodrain roof drainage and Corovent roof ventilation portfolios. To assist each outlet in selling the Coroverge Universal Dry Verge system, merchants can also benefit from a free Display Unit with every stock order.