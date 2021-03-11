Baxi Heating appoints Heat Pump Business Development Manager

Baxi Heating UK and Ireland has appointed specification specialist Ryan Kirkwood to the role of Heat Pump Business Development Manager. The move is part of the company’s continuous improvement and development strategy, ensuring it is well prepared for the future as the heating industry makes the transition towards zero carbon and sustainable solutions, and to meet the changing needs of its customers.

Ryan joined the business in 2013 as an area sales manager in Scotland, looking after specification and sales of Remeha gas boilers, biomass boilers and CHP. He explains why he is excited by his new role: “My passion has always been sustainable design. Heat pumps are one of the key technologies we must use properly to ensure our homes and businesses are sustainable in the future.

“My background is in mechanical design engineering and building simulation. I’ve worked closely with contractors and consultants over the last 10 years and consider myself to be an absolute geek when it comes to functional design and helping to maximise system performance. Over the years I have seen the good, bad and ugly with both design and installation, and have learned from what I’ve seen.

“I am really looking forward to the dynamic aspect of evolving solutions for heating and hot water in the future. No one method works for all building types; the solution must be tailored for each and this is the real challenge. Heat pumps are one of the key technologies that will help us to a more sustainable future. We cannot ignore how important heat networks are in our drive for affordable, low carbon heating and hot water. And we are making important developments with hydrogen. Having a blended solution of both heat pumps and hydrogen boilers in the future may be one of the best ways of delivering sustainable heating solutions.

“I love helping our customers deliver conceptual and innovative ideas. Innovation is the key to making all the future carbon targets a reality. We must ensure we have innovative solutions for today’s challenges while developing future solutions for tomorrow,” Ryan concludes.

When he’s not working, Ryan enjoys paragliding and building things – anything from model aeroplanes to off-road touring vehicles.