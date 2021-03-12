Ecommerce Manager Joins Southern Sheeting to Support Growth Strategy

Southern Sheeting has appointed Ecommerce Manager Jo Morfield to lead the company’s ecommerce expansion and support the next stages of its growth as a market leader. Morfield is an experienced digital marketing manager who is looking forward to helping the business build on the recent launch of its ecommerce website.

Southern Sheeting in East Grinstead, West Sussex, has been supplying building materials to trade and domestic customers around the UK for more than 40 years and is embarking on an ambitious strategy to grow digital sales.

“We’re delighted to welcome Jo to our team. She will play a key role in supporting us on our digital journey, achieving our ambitions and growing our online capabilities. We’ve invested a lot of time in launching our new website. Its full ecommerce functionality allows both new and existing customers to see their own pricing, check live stock levels and purchase everything online within a few clicks,” said Tony Hobbs, Managing Director, Southern Sheeting.

“Jo’s experience and enthusiasm for helping companies realise a digital transformation is just what we need to take Southern Sheeting’s offering to the next level.”

Her role will involve setting-up, resourcing and managing the ecommerce department to deliver digital sales revenue, gross profit targets and KPIs, while seeking out further growth opportunities. She will also ensure that the new website delivers an exceptional user and customer centric experience.

“With more than ten years of digital and ecommerce experience, I have always been passionate about digital transformation and making a difference. I love working with companies to help them on their digital journey, and who have clear ambitions, along with a desire to futureproof and grow their online capabilities, so it’s a fantastic opportunity to support them in this venture,” added Jo Morfield.

“This role is vital to the company growth strategy and I believe that I will bring drive, passion, and a commitment for all things digital along with my wealth of experience. I have already been made to feel like part of the team in this friendly and family run business which goes above and beyond to look after its employees and clients. I’m looking forward to bringing their 40 years of experience and amazing customer service to the online journey.”