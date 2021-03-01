3B Training is the first Health and Safety Training Provider to be accepted as a member of Build UK.

3B Training has become one of the most recent members of Build UK’s construction supply chain by joining as a Professional Services Member. This is the first time that a health & safety training provider has been accepted as a member.

3B Training will work with Build UK to help provide the construction industry with quality training that can improve the health and safety of the sector. As a Professional Services Member, 3B Training will aim to ensure that workers have the correct skills card for their job role by providing the relevant training courses to support their applications.

Build UK is committed to reducing the number of incidents involving construction vehicles, 3B Training aims to support this through improving a learner’s knowledge, this can be done both in the classroom or by delivering plant machinery training through their NPORS accreditation.

Suzannah Nichol MBE, Chief Executive of Build UK said: “We’re delighted to welcome 3B Training into Build UK membership. We have demonstrated over the last year that collaboration across the construction sector is essential for all parts of the supply chain to operate effectively and we’re looking forward to working with 3B on Recruiting, Training and Retaining Talent across the industry.”

As one of the largest CITB training providers 3B Training is well equipped to offer qualifications that can support the construction industry. 3B Training’s portfolio includes Site Safety Plus courses, first aid, plant training, short courses and a range of NVQs. Courses can be delivered online, in the classroom or on site.

3B Training Managing Director, Mathew Bewley said “This is a real honour for 3B Training to be accepted by such a huge organisation in the construction industry. This membership gives us the opportunity to collaborate with some of the biggest companies in the sector and we are looking forward to being part of an organisation that helps shape the future.

A key priority of Build UK is Recruiting, Training & Retaining Talent within the construction sector, with 3B’s experience this is an area we are passionate about and feel we can add great value to the team and other members.

The fact that we are the first health & safety provider to be accepted as a member shows exactly where we are as a company. We are building a fantastic reputation and it’s great to see.”

You can see more about 3B Training and the courses they offer at www.3btraining.com

Additional information about 3B Training & Build UK

3B Training is one of the UKs largest Health and Safety Training Providers. They have a large offering of courses which can be delivered in a classroom, online, eLearning or at the clients premises. 3B also offer NVQs which can be assessed on site or remotely.

3B Training delivers courses from nationally recognised accreditations such as CITB, CISRS, IOSH, NEBOSH, NPORS, Highfield, UKATA, Edexcel, GQA, Mental Health First Aid England and Fit2Fit.

Build UK is the leading representation organisation for the UK construction industry. By bringing together clients, Main Contractors, Trade Associations representing over 11,500 specialist contractors and other organisations committed to industry collaboration, Build UK represents in excess of 40% of UK construction.

Build UK focuses on three key industry priorities that can deliver change and enable the construction supply chain to improve the efficiency and delivery of construction projects for the benefit of the UK economy. The key priorities are: