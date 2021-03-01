SPRINGBOURNE HOMES LAUNCH SCHOOL PARTNERSHIP

Award-winning developer Springbourne Homes has announced it is linking up with a leading Leicestershire school to launch an exciting, pioneering partnership.

The Market Bosworth-based business is teaming up with the town’s Dixie Grammar School to offer pupils the chance to gain work experience and enjoy lessons in a workplace setting.

Springbourne Homes chairman Adrian Burr says it’s an important new initiative in the heart of the local community where they’re currently building their luxury Hornsey Rise development.

Adrian said: “I’m very excited about forging this relationship with Dixie Grammar School and further establishing Springbourne Homes as a part of the community.

“It’s a perfect fit. The Junior School and Nursery is located only a short walk from our flagship Hornsey Rise development while the Senior School is just down the road from our headquarters at Market Bosworth Marina.

“We’re all looking forward to welcoming Dixie pupils to our Hornsey Rise development and to our eco-friendly offices at the Marina as we give them the opportunity to broaden their education within a real-life working environment.

“The Market Bosworth area is the heartland of our business. It’s where we are based and where we have developed a number of sites, with successful builds in Sheepy Magna, Sheepy Parva, Carlton, Sibson, Norton Juxta and Barwell.

“Some of the children may even live in a Springbourne Home so it’s really important for us to stay involved and stay in touch.”

Dixie Grammar School Headmaster Richard Lynn welcomed the new partnership, which has been agreed in time for the return of pupils next week, Monday March 8th.

He said: “We are delighted to have been in touch with Springbourne Homes, whose fabulous new development, Hornsey Rise, is within a stone’s throw of our Junior School and Nursery.

“Local companies such as Springbourne offer real opportunities for our school and its students.

“Plans for Dixie pupils to take a leading role in the re-consecration of the war memorial on the Hornsey Rise site are already being discussed as well as the numerous possibilities for Dixie pupils to apply their education in the real world.

“These include a home design competition for DT students, our scientists exploring the environmental benefits of these ultra-modern homes and historians delving into the fascinating past of the surrounding landscape and features, which date back to Lady Godiva.

“With these openings and potential work experience on the horizon, this is a local partnership with a bright future.”

Dixie Grammar School is one of Leicestershire’s top schools. It has been rated “excellent” across the board by the Independent Schools Inspectorate, and enjoys a fantastic reputation for the excellent education it offers to pupils aged 3-18.

Hornsey Rise a select development of 3,4 and 5 bedroom homes ranging in price from £570,000 to £1,450,000 with completion anticipated this summer.

For more information on the Hornsey Rise development and Springbourne Homes visit: www.springbournehomes.co.uk

For more details about Dixie Grammar School visit: www.dixie.org.uk