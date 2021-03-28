Kite Packaging introduces new hand pallet wrap bundle offer

Pallet wraps are made of a highly elastic plastic film made from linear low-density polyethene (LLDPE). The plastic wrap tension after application protects the contents stored in a pallet during transit. Stored items remain together in the pallet. Pallet wraps are designed to reduce damage and loss of products.

Kite’s 5×5 pallet wrap system, one of the UK’s safest ways of reducing health and safety issues associated with hand wrapping pallets, is now available to buy in bundles on the Kite Packaging website.

The employee-owned business has introduced new hand stretch bundles which will help save its customer’s time and money thanks to their operational efficiency boosting qualities. When used with industrial tools and supplies such as pallet floor scales and pallet hand wrapping systems, the new product can significantly enhance and streamline warehouse workflow. While industrial pallet scales ensure accurate weighing of pallets, pallet hand wraps ensure pallet content protection during transportation.

This hand wrapping system is particularly useful for businesses looking to boost their green credentials and reduce their use of plastic as it reduces the amount of pallet wrap used by up to 60%.

The 5×5 pallet wrap dispenser, which was previously only available on a rental basis, can also now be purchased as a permanent addition, meaning businesses no longer have to enter into a contract.

Ergonomically designed to improve comfort and efficiency, these hand held pallet wrap systems allow operators to walk forward around pallets in order to dispense the film in a natural position with no bending or stretching required. This combined with its pre-stretch gears that release film at the optimum elastic point, ensures a reduced risk of any health and safety issues that can arise.

The bundles are each made up of a 5×5 shrink wrap dispenser and nano technology pallet wrap, with a wide variety of pallet wrap specifications to choose from so businesses can find the right pallet wrap for their business.

Product packaging ranges from bubble envelopes and cartons to pallet wrap systems. Whatever your business niche is, it’s crucial to choose a product packaging that is environmentally friendly.

When using pallet wraps, it’s crucial to determine the items you’ll be storing. Square boxes and even loads should have an elastic wrap, with static material to cling to flat box edges. For uneven boxes, the loads need an elastic pallet wrap with more thickness and strength, and higher tear resistance. Irregular edges of uneven loads may tear or rip the pallet wrap during transport. For very uneven loads or boxes with different sizes, shapes, and weight, experienced staff should wrap the items to avoid damage using high-quality wraps with superior tear resistance.

