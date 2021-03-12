Apartments at West Bridgford Available with 5% Deposit Incentives

Homes are selling quickly at the new gated ‘Bridgford Place’ complex in West Bridgford, and interested buyers are encouraged to register interest with the stamp duty holiday extension and introduction of the 5% deposit mortgage scheme.

Comprising a total of 30 one and two-bed apartments, 75% of which were sold by selling agents FHP Living by practical completion of the development, Bridgford Place by Buildwell Developments offers modern, luxury and eco-friendly living in the very heart of West Bridgford town centre, just a stone’s throw from Central Avenue.

Following Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s announcement of the 5% deposit mortgage scheme and stamp duty holiday extension up until the end of June for properties up to the value of £500,000, and the end of September for homes up to the value of £250,000, interested buyers are encouraged to act quickly to snap up one of the six remaining apartments in the heart of West Bridgford.

Each of the last remaining apartments offer a large open plan living space, en-suite shower room, family bathroom, zoned underfloor heating and allocated parking space on-site or across the road. The remaining apartments are located on the ground, first and top floor of the three-storey scheme, with prices ranging from £222,500 to £265,000.

All homes have been finished with a light, contemporary design with high spec fixtures and fittings including German kitchens, Bosch cooking appliances, integrated dishwasher, washer dryer and fridge freezer, quartz worktops, luxury bathrooms with Roca sanitaryware and Grohe showers, Karndean flooring and 80/20 wool twist carpets.

Allocated parking is available for certain properties on site, and external parking spaces are available on a rental basis, for apartments without parking. With Central Avenue on its doorstep, Bridgford Place benefits from an array of amenities easily accessible on foot, including parks, bars, restaurants and cafes such as Costa Coffee, Copper, Yumacha, The Botanist, Portello Lounge and Escabeche, and convenient supermarkets for essentials such as the Co-op and M & S.

Just two miles from Nottingham city centre, regular bus services including the 5 Green Line run frequently from Rectory Road through West Bridgford, Trent Bridge, The Meadows, Nottingham City Centre and the Lace Market.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic and the latest announcement of plans to gradually ease lockdown restrictions over the coming months, Nottingham has seen an influx of people moving to the city – as many look to relocate from London and other major cities. The chief executive of Invest in Nottingham, among many local experts, puts the rise of people moving from the capital to Nottingham down to the city’s attractive, affordable house prices and lower cost of living*. FHP Living has already seen a 23% increase in enquiries from prospective buyers interested in moving from London to Nottingham this year.