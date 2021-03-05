BARINGS APPOINTS JLL TO LANDMARK AGENCY TEAM

Strategic Appointment Follows Lettings Success

Barings Real Estate, one of the world’s largest diversified real estate investment managers, has appointed JLL to the leasing team at its 180,000 sq ft Landmark development in Manchester City Centre following a series of high-profile transactions at the building. JLL joins CBRE and Colliers International as agents on Landmark.

Landmark has had a strong start to 2021, securing two global occupiers and a coffee bar operator since the start of the year. In January, Barings announced it had signed a management agreement with flexible workspace group, Hana, for 32,000 sq ft at Landmark. Hana will design, build and operate the flexible space, called Hana at St Peter’s Square, which isexpected to open in mid-2021.

Additionally, global professional services firm Grant Thornton agreed a 15 year lease to relocate its 350-strong Manchester team into the 13,219 sq ft eleventh floor of Landmark and will take occupation of the space later this year upon completion of its fit-out. Most recently, it was announced that award-winning premium coffee company and social enterprise supporting people out of homelessness, Change Please, will operate the coffee and pastry bar within Landmark.

JLL is an existing occupier at Landmark, having moved its Manchester team into the 14,004 sq ft 10th floor last year, representing JLL’s largest commercial office outside of London.

Ian Mayhew, Managing Director at Barings, said; “JLL’s 10th floor office within Landmark is an exceptional space and is on target to achieve WELL Platinum and BREAAM Excellent for its impressive and sustainable fit-out. Bringing JLL on board was a natural move. In addition to being an excellent operator in the market, the team can utilise their first-hand experience of Landmark whilst engaging with potential occupiers and showcasing their space to interested parties. CBRE and Colliers International have secured us three important occupiers in quick succession, during a pandemic, since we achieved practical completion of Landmark in 2020 and we are excited to be building on that success with the appointment of JLL to the leasing team.”

Chris Mulcahy, Director of Office Agency at JLL, continued; “JLL chose to relocate to Landmark because the building was of the highest quality and for the first-class amenities and public transport links close by. Looking forward, these credentials are going to be increasingly important for when businesses assess their office needs. We are delighted to be joining the team and look forward to welcoming more neighbours shortly.”

The 180,000 sq ft award-winning Landmark development, which completed in 2020, offers 14 floors of BREEAM Excellent and Wired Score Platinum certified, next generation office space in the world-renowned St Peter’s Square district of Manchester City Centre.