KOOKY CREATES NEW CUSTOMER TEAM WITH THREE LATEST APPOINTMENTS

Kooky, the new boutique BTR brand, has announced three appointments including, Vivian Hoelzl as Head of Property Operations, Piers Du Boulay as Head of Lettings, and Mark Fleming, as Head of Marketing. The new trio forms Kooky’s customer centric team, which will be dedicated to ensuring the consumer journey with Kooky is second to none when renting a home.

Vivian joins Kooky to head up the property operations department, following her Community Manager role at Greystar where she was responsible for mobilising three developments across London: including 118 units in Vauxhall, 327 units in Canary Wharf and over 500 units in Croydon. Having over eight years of experience in the property industry, Vivian has also spent time working within private high-end real estate across London.

Piers also joins the business from Greystar where he worked as their Business Development Manager, leading on strategic development for ongoing and new projects. Prior to Greystar, Piers worked at Hamptons International for over 3 years. As Head of Lettings at Kooky, Piers will oversee the entire lettings portfolio.

Mark joins Kooky following nine years at Kuoni, where he worked as their Head of Digital and Marketing, leading on strategy, brand campaign planning and execution as well as CRM. Previously, Mark also spent time working for different start-up businesses to help grow them into large established companies. As Kooky’s new Head of Marketing, Mark brings with him over 15 years of industry knowledge having worked in a variety of brand strategy, marketing and digital leadership roles.

The creation of the customer service team comes at a pivotal time for the business as Kooky continues to assemble a portfolio of properties in key locations surrounding London. Following the announcement of the Goodsyard development in Bishop’s Stortford, Kooky has invested just over £40 million in the BTR sector in the current quarter.

Commenting on the appointments, Howard Crocker, Managing Director of Kooky, said: “At Kooky we are committed to attracting the best industry talent to help grow our presence as a key market player in the BTR sector. We want to be truly customer-centric and for us it’s really about focusing on what the customer wants, and how can we deliver it to them in the best way; enter our new customer team. Vivian, Piers and Mark are all great additions to our business, each bringing a broad range of expertise for us to learn and grow from in order to position Kooky front and centre as the new boutique BTR brand in the market.” Vivian Hoelzl, Head of Property Operations at Kooky, added: “Across the industry rental demand has proven resilient in times of uncertainty but in order to stay relevant, we need to ensure we stay front-of-mind for our customers. At Kooky we recognise the importance of taking a boutique approach, rather than mass-market, and I look forward to working with both Piers and Mark, to deliver schemes that put our customers first.”



Kooky’s latest development, Goodsyard in Bishop’s Stortford, joins its existing apartment blocks in High Wycombe, Staines, Redhill, Mill Hill and Whetstone.