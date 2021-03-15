M1 Agency Announces Expansion with New East Midlands Office

Multi award-winning industrial and logistics commercial property practice, M1 Agency LLP, has launched a new East Midlands office based in Nottingham.

M1 is a niche commercial agency practice, with offices in London and Birmingham, offering specialist business space agency advice across the UK and Europe. They were recognised with investment transaction of the year in 2019 and best industrial development scheme of the year in 2018, along with various other credits from Costar for leading transactional volumes. The business continues to perform well having recently sold a site recently for £92 million on the M1 and advised on a £310 million development funding in the West Midlands, reinforcing their strong market position

Its new East Midlands office will be led by local team of Matthew Smith and James Keeton, who have both left JLL to join M1 Agency at a very exciting time for the business.

The agency’s new East Midlands office will operate across a range of commercial sectors with key instructions within industrial and logistics across the region including HBD’s 39-acre New Horizon scheme, Verdant Regeneration’s 200-acre site, as well as advising on major office schemes. M1 in Nottingham will also support student and strategic development alongside unrivalled development funding and investment expertise.

Matthew has left his role as Head of the JLL Nottingham office, while James leaves his position as a Director in its Agency team, to lead M1’s new East Midlands offering.

Richard Moffitt, Partner at M1 Agency, comments: “We have been looking to expand the operational coverage and expertise within the East Midlands and further north following a period of highly successful growth. Matthew and James are two of the highest profile agents with a proven track record within that market place and with the opening of a new office now it will give us the ideal platform to strengthen our position and drive forward our continued growth within these markets.”

Matthew said: “We’re thrilled to be joining M1 at such a pivotal time for the business, opening a new office to enhance and expand the strength of advice the agency is known for nationally.

“This is a really exciting new venture for James and I. M1 Agency are a recognised agency and consultancy practice with an excellent client base. They bring together a powerful brand and team that we are delighted to now be part of.”

James added: “With a focus on leasing, development funding and investment, M1 Agency are a highly successful and agile business that deliver both the platform and expertise to grow. We will be combining our respective clients bases to create a new and successful East Midlands office for the business. Having worked together for over 15 years, Mat and I are now raring to go on this next career chapter.”

M1 Agency East Midlands will operate from a new Nottingham office, building on a great business, offering agency services, development funding and investment advice across the East Midlands and North.