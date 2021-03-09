THE MACHINE LOOKS TO BUILD WITH JEWSON

One of the world’s most successful ever darts players is hoping his newest partner may need to supply him with the materials for a bigger trophy cabinet in 2021.

James Wade, nicknamed The Machine, is world ranked number seven and is one of the most decorated players in history having an impressive eight TV majors.

The Machine will now step onto the oche proudly wearing the name of Jewson on his shirt, after agreeing a partnership deal for the duration of the 2021 PDC calendar.

As well as sporting the Jewson logo throughout TV tournaments on Sky Sports, ITV and the BBC, Wade will also be running competitions with Jewson customers, providing branded merchandise and even playing virtual darts.

Jewson’s Head of Marketing, Gareth Drew said: “Many of our customers are big darts fans and it is a sport that continues to grow in popularity – further increased by lockdown where sales of equipment has reached record levels.

“During the Christmas period we ran some virtual darts sessions on Zoom, where our customers played legs against James Wade from home. It went down a storm.

“James gets on really well with the trades as, being a mechanic by trade, he has a similar practical mindset and was really interested in their businesses and the work that they do.

“The hope is that James will be able to visit branches and even play darts with customers when circumstances allow, and hopefully we will able to get some people to tournaments cheering him on.

“James will be providing content for social media, and even giving our customers the chance to promote their businesses on his shirt on prime-time TV. Tradespeople should watch this space to get involved in what we think will be a really fun and engaging partnership.”

The Machine himself is delighted to be working with Jewson and believes they represent a huge amount of the darting audience.

He said, “Often when I am talking to fans of the sport, I find out that they are in building or construction in some form, and when I have been having work done at my house, I have ended up playing darts with the guys that came round!