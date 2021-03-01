STO INSULATION SOLUTION ACHIEVES EXCELLENT MARKS ON CARDIFF SCHOOL PROJECTS

A trio of Welsh schools have received major upgrades to their thermal insulation thanks to an integrated package of products provided by Sto Ltd. Ysgol Glan Morfa, Howardian Primary School and Ysgol Hamadryad in Cardiff have all had the company’s StoTherm Mineral external wall insulation system applied to significantly improve their thermal performance.

“We had originally considered a different solution which proved to be outside the budget,” says Nick Langley of Stride Treglown Architecture. “Sto were able to suggest an alternative which was less expensive but which had already been tried and tested on a previous school project in Swansea. The practice had used Sto products previously so we were happy to consider their suggestion.”

StoTherm Mineral external wall insulation system features mineral fibre insulation boards and combines unrivalled fire protection and high thermal performance with excellent impact resistance, making it ideal for both new-build and refurbishment projects. It was installed using Sto-Rotofix Plus, a unique and easily adjustable spiral fixing which can accommodate any unevenness in the substrate to create a perfectly smooth outer finish.

“Using this system, we created a 20mm drained cavity between the insulation and substrate, thus optimizing the water management of the completed construction,” adds Andrew Lloyd of M&P Contractors Wales Ltd who oversaw the installation work. This also helped to create the correct building lines which were required for the walls.

“This was the first time we had used this solution from Sto, and with the training and support we received, all the products provided an integrated and reliable insulation solution.”

A layer of StoLevell DuoPlus mineral bonding and reinforcing mortar was applied to the insulation, which gives good adhesion and provides a durable, weather-resistant and vapour permeable base layer ready to receive the top coat.

StoSilco K silicone resin render was then added to provide a protective and decorative finish combining a high degree of water repellence and excellent water vapour permeability. The breathable yet highly water repellant properties of the StoSilco K render make it resistant to dirt build-up and help reduce the growth of algae and fungus. StoTherm Mineral incorporating StoSilco K finish is an ideal façade where rugged and reliable protection is required.

Pic caption: Three Welsh schools have received major thermal insulation upgrades thanks to an integrated package of products provided by Sto, which included the company’s StoTherm Mineral external wall insulation system.