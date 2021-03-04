UK’s first next generation 313 GC delivered to BNH

Family run plant hire and waste disposal company Buckland Newton Hire (BNH) is now the proud owner of the UK’s first next generation Cat® 313 GC, courtesy of Finning UK & Ireland, the region’s exclusive Cat dealer. BNH purchased the machine specifically to meet the long-term hire needs of a recycling customer, as the new machine enables high productivity at lower running costs.

The next generation 313 GC offers increased power and is designed to boost operator efficiency. It also lowers maintenance costs making it popular for rental and all-round excavating applications that require reliability. It includes two modes, Smart and Power, as well as a new, larger cab with improved ingress/egress to boost operator comfort.

BNH’s fleet consists almost exclusively of Cat equipment and the 313 GC is not the only new addition. The company has also ordered its first wheel loader, a 950 GC, to arrive later this year. The 950 GC is a versatile, reliable machine with a high power density Cat 7.1 engine, the automatic Cat regeneration system and unmatched reliability and uptime. Both GC machines have been purchased with service contracts, so Finning can guarantee a low cost of ownership.

Alongside its purchase of the 313 GC and 950 GC, BNH ordered a fleet of twelve machines from Finning, to support the launch of a new facility in December 2020. This included the company’s first dozer, a D6.

“We are always looking for ways to improve and upgrade our fleet,” explained Brad Perrett, Manager at BNH. “The 313 GC is a natural evolution — it means we can maintain our competitive pricing, while offering all the creature comforts of Cat. I was impressed with the simplicity of the design, it is an easy-to-use, powerful, nice looking machine.

“Our customers are looking for reliable, durable products,” added Perrett. “We have worked with Finning for over 30 years and see Cat as central to our brand — it’s the thing that makes us stand out locally. Our customers are raving about the next generation Cat equipment — people love them!”

“The GC series is a way for companies to become Cat owners at really competitive price points,” explained Jack Cezair, Territory Account Manager at Finning. “They bring many benefits to plant hire companies, as they deliver clear return on investment and means they can become a Cat owner for less than they think. Operators enjoy the comfortable cab design, increase their productivity, while saving on fuel and maintenance costs. We are encouraging others in the industry to challenge their realities and follow suit.”

The GC series includes the 313 GC Small Excavator, 315 GC, 320 GC Medium Excavator and the 950 GC Medium Wheel Loader. All four are designed to offer the reliability and durability of Cat products, while offering affordability and lower running costs.

For more information on the GC series of equipment, visit https://equipmentuk.finning.com/gcseries/.