MCI Developments Expands into New Regions

MCI Developments, part of national homebuilder Keepmoat Homes, has expanded its operations into Yorkshire and the Midlands with the appointment of two new Regional Managing Directors.

Nigel Robson and Ken Phillips have joined MCI Developments as the company looks to expand into new regions and markets in 2021. Their primary focus will consist of creating strategic objectives to establish its position of building high quality new homes throughout Yorkshire and the Midlands.

“We are delighted to welcome both Ken and Nigel to MCI Developments. Their appointments mark an exciting new chapter for the company and we’re confident that their combined extensive knowledge in the industry and proven track record of success will play a significant role in the company’s ambitious growth plans along with creating new beginnings and flourishing communities in both the Midlands and Yorkshire regions,” said Tim Beale, CEO at Keepmoat Homes.

Ken Phillips is bringing with him over 30 years’ experience of residential land acquisition and business development within the West and East Midlands territory. As a Chartered Planning and Development Surveyor his previous job roles include heading up a housing joint venture business in the Midlands for Cala Group but latterly has operated as Land and Planning Director for both Taylor Wimpey and Redrow Homes.

Nigel Robson joins MCI Developments Yorkshire with over 25 years’ experience in housing and development. Having previously worked at Strata as Pre-Development Director, he has gained extensive experience in the speculative housing market both regional and national, delivering land and pre-development processes as well as partnership working with Registered Providers and private developments.

“I am absolutely delighted to be joining MCI Developments during an important and exciting time for the business. Alongside growing the portfolio in the Midlands, my focus will be to expand our team with people who are passionate about delivering affordable and multi-tenure developments in the region,” said Ken Phillips.

“Having spent the majority of my career within the housebuilder industry, I’m passionate about delivering quality new homes and I’m looking forward to taking the reins and delivering much needed sustainable new homes across Yorkshire, building on repeat business which MCI Developments are renowned for,” added Nigel Robson.