MFG’s latest ultra-rapid EV-charging site completed by Welsh construction company

Premier Forecourts and Construction, a specialist in forecourts and diverse construction projects, has completed works at a Motor Fuel Group (MFG) site at Crow Orchard in Wigan, providing MFG’s latest ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) 150kW chargers.

Swansea-based Premier Forecourts and Construction was appointed by MFG as principal contractor to install eight new bays with ultra-rapid 150kW chargers for electric vehicles at the site. The Crow Orchard electric vehicle hub is the first of MFG’s EV Power stations to be located next to a major trunk road.

The site now caters for drivers of electric vehicles as well as traditional petrol and diesel engines, with the cutting-edge ultra-rapid EV chargers allowing around 100 miles of driving from just 10 minutes of charging – making the refuelling experience comparable to that of drivers of petrol and diesel cars.

Following Prime Minister Johnson’s announcement towards the end of 2020, which brought forward the date for the ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans to 2030, the future of motoring is undoubtedly electric. As a result, MFG are investing significantly in electric vehicle charging points across the UK.

Time-lapse footage released collaboratively by Premier Forecourts and Construction and Motor Fuel Group shows how the work to install the eight new EV chargers was able to be completed, whilst allowing the busy service station to remain open. The project was completed on time, safely and without disruption, despite the challenging working environment caused by COVID-19.

Formerly the construction division of The Premier Group, Premier Forecourts and Construction has grown and diversified into other areas of construction, in addition to its specialist forecourt work. Its work base within the electrical vehicle charging sector has significantly increased in recent years, showcasing its successful expansion into new markets.

Steve Evans, Premier Forecourts and Construction managing director, said:

“We were delighted to be working on such an important project for MFG using its new design of EV charger. We hope this will be the first of many similar projects we complete for them across the UK.”

Andrew Edwards, Group Infrastructure Director at MFG, said:

“A very complex construction project delivered on time, delivered on budget and made easy, thank you Premier!”